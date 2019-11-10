Recent arrivals and departures
Julia D. Arnold, 38, of Green Forest was booked in Oct. 7 at 4:09 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Released Oct. 30 after time served.
Sara Mae R. Breedlove, 32, of Deer was booked in Oct. 28 at 1:47 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Nov. 2 after posting $5,665.45 bond.
Justin L. Brown, 33, of Pyatt was booked in Oct. 28 at 11:52 p.m. on theft of property, obstructing governmental operations, driving on a suspended license, fictitious tags and Harrison Police charges with bond set at $9,215.58 cash only, but held without bond on Marion County charges and Newton County charges.
Buddy R. Bunch, 48, of Aurora, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 29 at 1:45 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released the same day after posting $720 bond.
Dylan C. Burch, 23, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 1 at 12:42 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $1,950 bond.
Brandon C. Davis, 29, of Green Forest was booked in Nov. 1 at 4:38 p.m. on Green Forest Police charges and contempt of court with no bond amount shown.
Lisa R. Finney, 52, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 12 at 11:03 a.m. on criminal trespass with bond set at $370. Released on bond Oct. 28. Booked back in Oct. 31 at 4:40 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $910.
Candice C. Freeman, 31, of Yellville was booked in Oct. 26 at 8:56 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $685 cash only. Released on bond Oct. 28.
Francis J. Frenzel, 40, of Harrison was booked in April 29 at 9:31 p.m. on a bench warrant with no bond amount shown. Released Oct. 28 after time served.
Danielle R. Fuls, 36, of Harrison was Booked in Nov. 1 at 3:41 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and a body attachment with bond set at $3,672 cash only, but held without bond on Mountain Home Police charges.
Derek W. Hall, 32, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 5 at 5:53 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,080, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released Nov. 1 after sentence served.
Christopher T. Head, 22, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 29 at 6:24 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Oct. 30 after posting $2,350 bond.
James F. Henderson, 42, of Deer was booked in Oct. 31 at 5:28 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $1,175 bond.
Michael C. Highfill, 65, of Ridgedale, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 30 at 8:48 p.m. on DWI, following too close and failure to carry driver’s license, then released Oct. 31 after posting $1,110 bond.
Jeremy D. James, 36, (address unknown) was booked in May 6 at 5:50 p.m. as a 309 inmate with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Nov. 1.
Terry J. Knight, 20, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 2 at 4:52 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,770.
Michael L. Langston, 49, of Sidney, Nebraska, was booked in Oct. 29 at 2:43 p.m. on bond surrender with new bond set at $7,530 and released on his own recognizance Oct. 31.
Amberly N. Lemus, 23, of Green Forest was booked in Oct. 25 at 6:54 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000. Released on bond Oct. 28. Booked back in Nov. 2 at 3:19 p.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $615.
Jeffrey R. Long, 47, of Omaha was booked in Nov. 2 at 5:08 p.m. on bond surrender with new bond set at $2,500, but held without bond on Carroll County charges and an alias bench warrant.
Kelley J. MacDonald, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 27 at 2:42 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710. Released on bond Oct. 28.
Jennifer R. Maples, 39, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 3 at 2:56 p.m. on third-degree assault on a household member with bond set at $670.
Dustin L. McCoy, 39, of Alpena was booked in Oct. 26 at 12:15 a.m. on a hold for Carroll County with bond set at $2,925 and a hold for Benton County with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Oct. 29.
Mariah E. McFarlan, 28, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 4 at 3:59 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Released Nov. 3 after time served.
Kevin F. McGehee, 32, of Alpena was booked in Nov. 3 at 12:01 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $285 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,100 cash only.
Tarran B. Milligan, 24, of Lead Hill was booked in Oct. 31 at 8:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $590 bond.
Dylan M. Montgomery, 19, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 22 at 12:46 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. Released on bond Oct. 29.
Dylan T. Parker, 36, of Jasper was booked in Oct. 22 at 2:21 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown. Released on bond Nov. 1.
Daniel R. Rice, 30, of Mountain Home was booked in Nov. 3 at 4:34 p.m. on Baxter County charges and released the same day after posting $250 bond.
Matthew L. Schaeffer, 37, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 28 at 12:23 p.m. on public intoxication and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Anthony G. Smith, 32, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 24 at 4:34 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence and for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Sent back to prison Oct. 28.
Kody W. Smith, 26, of Lead Hill was booked in nov. 3 at 1:02 a.m. on DWI No. 2 and improper exhaust, then released the same day after posting $1,320 bond.
Devin W. Sollars, 24, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 14 at 3:33 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $950, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,313 cash only. Released Nov. 1 after time served.
William A. Tovey, 44, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 28 at 11:12 a.m. as a habitual offender on endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance, then released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Dorsey K. Triplett, 61, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 28 at 1:17 p.m. on no registration, unlawful use of license, no proof of insurance and criminal impersonation, then released the same day after posting $1,220 bond.
Brian J. Webb, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 22 at 4:35 p.m. on absconding with no bond amount shown. Released to probation Oct. 30.
Jimmy C. Wells, 46, of Western Grove was booked in Nov. 3 at 10:21 p.m. on speeding 20 over, no proof of insurance and possession of controlled substance, then released Nov. 4 after posting $1,350 bond.
David W. Wilson, 24, of Harrison was booked in Nov. 1 at 2:48 p.m. as a 309 inmate.
Travis M. Woolsey, 29, of St. Joe was booked in Oct. 28 at 4:04 a.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370, but held without bond on absconding. Released Nov. 4 after time served.
