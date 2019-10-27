Recent arrivals and departures
Edward T. Amend, 67, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 14 at 5:17 p.m. on residential burglary, harassment and third-degree stalking with bond set at $2,500 cash only.
Julia R. Anderson, 47, of Harrison was booked on Oct. 18 at 1:10 a.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Eric M. Bear, 32, of Floral was booked in Oct. 17 at 6:07 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $815 bond.
Bradley J. Campbell, 33, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 14 at 3:16 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Charles D. Choate, 30, of Western Grove was booked in Oct. 19 at 9:35 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for probation violation, then released the same day after posting $2,490 bond.
Felicia A. Christensen, 51, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 18 at 6:54 p.m. on Newton County charges with bond set at $875 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,250 cash only.
Charles D. Clark, 43, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown and released Oct. 19 after time served.
Jazmine L. Cope, 25, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 15 at 1:43 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000 and a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Tanner J. Crook, 26, of Green Forest was booked in Oct. 17 at 5:03 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown.
Joseph A. Davidson, 25, (homeless) was booked in Aug. 7 at 9:10 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $5,000. Released Oct. 18 after time served.
Timothy P. Davidson, 47, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 8 at 5:19 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000. Released on bond Oct. 18.
Dewayne W. Donoho, 62, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 13 at 12:03 a.m. on harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,755. Released Oct. 16 after time served.
Betty L. Doss, 54, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $3,640 bond.
Clarissa B. Edmondson, 31, of Western Grove was booked in Sept. 3 at 4:58 p.m. on Carroll County charges with bond set at $1,000 and Harrison Police charges with bond set at $6,033.50 cash only. Released on bond Oct. 17.
Warner J. Edwards, 23, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 14 at 2:13 p.m. on drinking in public and possession of controlled substance, then released the same day after posting $940 bond.
Addison M. Flowers, 22, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 8 at 10:31 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000. Released on bond Oct. 15.
Jessica K. Garcia, 19, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 15 at 2:54 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $315 bond.
Terry R. Hampton, 53, of Bull Shoals was booked in July 9 at 8:53 a.m. on unsafe vehicle, no proof of insurance, no vehicle license, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of defaced firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms with bond set at $25,000, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond Oct. 14.
Dalton G. Handley, 18, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 16 at 5:09 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Oct. 17 after posting $4,365 bond.
Mark A. Hemphill, 30, of Western Grove was booked in Oct. 14 at 11:19 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Oct. 18 after posting $4,995 bond.
Ryan L. Higgins, 20, of Bellefonte was booked in Oct. 16 at 2:12 p.m. on possession of firearms by certain persons and released Oct. 17 after posting $7,500 bond.
Michael E. Hutton, 39, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 15 at 9:58 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $10,960.
Angela F. Johnson, 52, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 17 at 1:33 p.m. on credit card/ATM fraud with bond set at $1,500.
Joseph L. Kennedy, 60, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 16 at 1:32 a.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Thomas R. Marshall, 43, of Harrison was booked in July 24 at 4:21 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown. Released Oct. 20 after time served.
April S. Mathis, 27, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 15 at 5:07 p.m. on criminal impersonation, no seat belt and a warrant for failure to appear in court, then released the same day after posting $980 bond.
Ellen A. McGehee, 44, of Alpena was booked in Oct. 15 at 12:16 p.m. on possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, then released the same day after posting $3,240 bond.
Susan N. McInturff, 37, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 11 at 3:32 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,255, as well as Christian County (Missouri) and Howell County (Missouri) charges with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Oct. 14.
Krystal L. Meredith, 28, of Galena, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $20,000.
Aaron P. Merritt, 33, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 21 at 4:53 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710 cash only.
Douglas A. Potter, 37, of Seneca, New York, was booked in Oct. 14 at 1:51 p.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount shown.
William J. Robinson, 37, (address unknown) was booked in Oct. 19 at 2:23 a.m. on public intoxication and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Charles L. Rogers, 29, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 17 at 4:51 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown.
Travis D. Smith, 26, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 18 at 3:07 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $785 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,669 cash only. Released Oct. 16 after time served.
Ryan B. Tabor, 42, of Harrison was booked in March 18 at 6:34 p.m. on aggravated assault, criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest with bond set at $5,000, as well as terroristic threatening with bond set at $5,000 cash only. Released Oct. 17 after charges dropped.
Gregory L. Turner, 48, of Lead Hill was booked in Oct. 16 at 12:38 p.m. on a body attachment with bond set at $1,000 Cash only.
Christopher L. Waters, 26, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 18 at 11:40 p.m. on public intoxication and released Oct. 19 after posting $390 bond.
Tasha Water, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 18 at 10:43 p.m. on public intoxication and released Oct. 19 after posting $390 bond.
Evan L. Williams, 23, of Springdale was booked in Oct. 8 at 4:57 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000. Released on bond Oct. 17.
Michael C. Williams, 33, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 19 at 4:12 p.m. for court proceedings. Sent back to prison Oct. 7.
Robert B. Wyatt, 26, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 15 at 8:36 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,833.63 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant. Transferred to other agency Oct. 14.
