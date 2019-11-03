Recent arrivals departures
Austin C. Barber, 31, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 24 at 12:21 p.m. as a habitual offender on breaking or entering, theft of property, residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $15,000 cash only, but held without bond awaiting court proceedings.
Brent W. Berscheid, 43, of Branson, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 26 at 9:52 p.m. on third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,500 and released the same day.
Shane K. Brakefield, 45, of Lead Hill was booked in Oct. 23 at 1:07 a.m. on criminal trespass, third-degree assault on a household member and second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $1,530, as well as a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $3,602 cash only, but held without bond on Benton County (Missouri) charges and Saline County (Missouri) charges.
Darian N. Brittain, 23, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 21 at 1:45 p.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,500 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $752 cash only, but held without bond on other Harrison Police charges and a second warrant for probation violation.
Callie B. Brown, 19, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 25 at 2 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,281 bond.
Jared A. Croom, 28, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 23 at 10:08 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown and released Oct. 26 after time served.
Fred B. Daniel, 36, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 20 at 3:51 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Michael E. Dennis, 47, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 7 at 1:53 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,060 cash only. Released Oct. 27 after time served.
Chance D. Dodson, 39, of Yellville was booked on Oct. 23 at 7:38 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,820 cash only, but held without bond for another agency.
Steven J. Dobbs, 55, of Omaha was booked in Feb. 1 at 9:32 p.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $15,000, as well as theft by receiving with bond set at $5,000 cash only. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Gregory D. Easter, 39, of Green Forest was booked in July 1 at 5:31 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Candice C. Freeman, 30, of Yellville was booked in Oct. 26 at 8:56 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $685 cash only.
Stephen P. Fuls, 43, of Everton was booked in May 23 at 1:10 p.m. on possession of controlled substance and terroristic threatening with bond set at $2,500 cash only. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Jeffery A. Gerrard, 30, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $9,169 cash only. Transferred to other agency Oct. 23.
Stephen W. Goings, 20, of Harrison was booked in June 9 at 3:22 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $3,570 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Tabitha L. Hanner, 30, (address not shown) was booked in Oct. 4 at 4:25 a.m. on Green Forest Police charges with bond set at $320 and a body attachment with bond set at $1,500 cash only. Released on bond Oct. 25.
Chad W. Henry, 44, of Lead Hill was booked in June 14 at 12:59 p.m. on violation of a protection order with bond set at $5,000 cash only. Released on bond June 21. Booked back in June 30 at 1:03 p.m. on violation of a protection order and intimidation with bond set at $10,000 cash only, but held without bond on Marion County charges. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Ryan L. Higgins, 20, of Bellefonte was booked in Oct. 25 at 1:58 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
James E. Hill, 37, of Marble Falls was booked in Oct. 26 at 7:27 p.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and released the same day after posting $670 bond.
Joshua D. Hickenbottom, 37, of Harrison was booked in July 16 at 1:38 p.m. on aggravated assault on a household member with bond set at $10,000, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond Oct. 26.
Anthony W. Hinson, 48, of Everton was booked in Oct. 23 at 11:40 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,870.
Anthony L. Houk-Gardner23, of Lead hill was booked in Oct. 23 at 9:42 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Oct. 24 after posting $2,196.18 bond. Booked back in Oct. 25 at 12:52 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Billy J. Hunt, 47, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 1 at 3:14 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,175 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Angela F. Johnson, 52, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 17 at 1:33 p.m. on credit card/ATM fraud with bond set at $1,500. Released on bond Oct. 22.
Logan D. Johnson, 23, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 24 at 12:54 p.m. on an unspecified warrant and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Dekota R. Jones, 19, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 22 at 1:31 a.m. on possession of controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations, then released the same day after posting $10,10 bond.
Nicholas B. Jones, 41, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 23 at 4:24 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,629 cash only.
Brian C. Kellett, 49, of Ridgedale was booked in Oct. 12 at 12:02 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $5,706 cash only. Released on bond Oct. 23.
Jaime A. Knight, 40, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 27 at 2:55 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,710 bond.
Brandon J. Lee, 38, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 29 at 1:48 p.m. on an alias bench warrant with no bond amount shown. Released by court order Oct. 21.
Amberly N. Lemus, 23, of Green Forest was booked in Oct. 25 at 6:54 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000.
Timothy P. Light, 34, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 12 at 2:02 p.m. on Marion County charges with bond set at $865 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence. Transferred to other agency Oct. 25.
Michael S. Linville, 57, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 22 at 8:13 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Daniel O. Lundy, 41, (homeless) was booked in May 9 at 6:40 p.m. on some Carroll County charges with bond set at $1,235, as well as Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,180 cash only, but held without bond on other Carroll County charges, Marshall Police charges and an alias bench warrant. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Kelley J. MacDonald, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 27 at 2:42 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,710.
Steven L. Martin, 38, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 28 at 9:55 a.m. on drinking in public and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,695 cash only. Released to probation Oct. 23.
Dustin L. McCoy, 39, of Alpena was booked in Oct. 26 at 12:15 a.m. on a hold for Carroll County with bond set at $2,925 and a hold for Benton County with no bond amount shown.
Timothy B. Middleton, 42, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 25 at 7:18 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $335 bond.
Dylan M. Montgomery, 19, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 22 at 12:46 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Dylan T. Parker, 36, of Jasper was booked in Oct. 22 at 2:21 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Cody L. Plumlee, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 29 at 7:16 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Anthony G. Smith, 32, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 24 at 4:34 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence and for court proceedings with no bond amount shown.
William H. Spry, 21, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 26 at 10:48 a.m. on DWI No. 2, refusal to submit to chemical test, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving, then released the same day after posting $2,885 bond.
Jason M. Vanderpool, 33, of Jasper was booked in Oct. 22 at 1:59 a.m. on obstruction of governmental operations and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $770, but held without bond on absconding, Harrison Police charges and an alias bench warrant.
Bridgette L. Varner, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 23 at 4:01 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,460 cash only, but held without bond on absconding and a white warrant.
Jacob E. Walls, 27, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 22 at 12:37 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence and an alias bench warrant with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison Oct. 23.
Brian J. Webb, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 22 at 4:35 p.m. on absconding with no bond amount shown.
Evan L. Williams, 23, of Springdale was booked in Oct. 26 at 12:44 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Michael C. Williams, 33, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 24 at 4:51 p.m. for court proceedings and sent back to prison Oct. 25.
Travis M. Woolsey, 29, of St. Joe was booked in Oct. 28 at 4:04 a.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370, but held without bond on absconding.
