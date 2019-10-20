Recent arrivals and departures
Julia D. Arnold, 38, of Green Forest was booked in Oct. 7 at 4:09 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Gary Bills, 41, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 7 at 5:24 p.m. on Searcy County charges and released the same day after posting $255 bond.
Norma R. Bognuda, 53, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 10 at 7:47 a.m. on Carroll County charges and Harrison Police charges, then released the same day after posting $1,535 bond.
Jessica C. Copeland, 50, of Pyatt was booked in Oct. 10 at 12:04 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $770 bond.
Timothy P. Davidson, 47, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 8 at 5:19 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000.
Michael E. Dennis, 47, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 7 at 1:53 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,060 cash only.
Dewayne W. Donoho, 62, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 13 at 12:03 a.m. on harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,755.
Rainbow S. Duncan, 20, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 7 at 2:28 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $2,625 bond.
Mark E. Eldridge, 49, of Fort Meyers, Florida, was booked in June 25 at 2:37 p.m. on absconding with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Oct. 11.
Erika V. Everson, 41, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 11 at 12:51 p.m. on a bench warrant and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Lisa R. Finney, 52, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 12 at 11:03 a.m. on criminal trespass with bond set at $370.
Addison M. Flowers, 22, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 8 at 10:31 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000.
Lacy R. Gagliardi, 40, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 2 at 3:03 p.m. on DWI (drugs), one or no headlights, driving left of center, no registration, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,920. Released on bond Oct. 11.
Jeffery A. Gerrard, 30, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $9,169 cash only.
Kristen A. Glover, 24, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 12 at 4:17 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $475 bond.
Teresa A. Harris, 50, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 11 at 4:55 p.m. on a warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown.
Benjamin C. Heimericks, 53, of Mountain Home was booked in Oct. 11 at 10:11 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $730 bond.
Ryan L. Higgins, 20, of Yellville was booked in Oct. 5 at 8:46 p.m. on criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $5,085. Released on bond Oct. 7.
Justin G. Jenkins, 26, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 12 at 2:35 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Oct. 14 after posting $350 bond.
Brian C. Kellett, 49, of Ridgedale was booked in Oct. 12 at 12:02 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $5,706 cash only.
Travis M. Kelly, 22, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 14 at 4:09 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,000 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $997 cash only.
Braidon H. Larson, 19, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 10 at 5:26 p.m. on Marion County charges with bond set at $1,000, but held without bond on Harrison Police charges.
Jennifer R. Maples, 39, of Lead Hill was booked in Oct. 5 at 5:32 p.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370. Released on bond Oct. 7.
Justin S. Martin, 23, of Western Grove was booked in Oct. 3 at 5:22 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison Oct. 7.
Jessie J. McElroy, 25, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 7 at 10:09 p.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount show.
Ricky J. Nunn, 38, of Cove was booked in Oct. 4 at 9:02 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $390. Released on bond Oct. 7.
Nikki Pawlonek, 36, (address not shown) was booked in Sept. 25 at 6:28 p.m. on third-degree assault and disorderly conduct with bond set at $740. Released on bond Oct. 11.
Kendall R. Prochaska, 20, of Omaha was booked in Oct. 10 at 8:38 a.m. on criminal trespass with bond set at $370 and released on his own recognizance the same day.
Correne M. Proctor, 56, of Everton was booked in Oct. 14 at 4:01 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $890 bond.
Joshua M. Rips, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 24 at 10:22 a.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Oct. 11.
Prisilla I. Satterlee, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 2 at 2:20 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. Released Oct. 9 after sentence served.
John W. Seamster, 39, of Omaha was booked in Sept. 7 at 11:48 p.m. on no proof of insurance, no seat belt, speeding 15 over and DWI No. 2 with bond set at $1,810, but held without bond on a white warrant. Transferred to other agency Oct. 11.
Valerie E. Shatswell, 34, of Alpena was booked in Oct. 6 at 2:25 p.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370. Released on bond Oct. 9.
Jeremy N. Sickler, 22, of Deer was booked in Oct. 10 at 1:23 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released Oct. 11 after posting $2,010 bond.
Benjamin S. Slaton, 35, of Branson, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 13 at 12:13 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Oct. 14 after posting $2,580 bond.
Shanal R. Smith, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was booked in Oct. 3 at 5:28 p.m. on third-degree battery with bond set at $870. Released Oct. 10 after sentence served.
Devin W. Sollars, 24, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 14 at 3:33 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $950, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,313 cash only.
Beason G. Taylor, 49, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 13 at 1:31 p.m. on a body attachment and released the same day after posting $750 bond.
Thomas B. Terrell, 35, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 11 at 1:37 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Oct. 14 after posting $350 bond.
Wesley P. Tilton, 27, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 8 at 4:33 p.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000 and other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $630 cash only, but held without bond on absconding, a white warrant and Taney County (Missouri) charges.
Jaime A. Towne, 39, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 1 at 3:58 a.m. on an out-of-state hold with no bond amount shown. Sent to prison Oct. 7.
Curtis R. Turner, 34, (address unknown) was booked in Sept. 20 at 2:39 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $630. Released Oct. 10 after time served.
Ronald D. Vanscoy, 59, (address not shown) was booked in Sept. 27 at 9:26 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,040 cash only. Released Oct. 10 after time served.
Evan L. Williams, 23, of Springdale was booked in Oct. 8 at 4:57 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000.
Michael C. Williams, 33, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 19 at 4:12 p.m. for court proceedings. Sent back to prison Oct. 7.
Samantha M. Wright, 32, of Everton was booked in Oct. 7 at 9:42 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
