Recent arrivals and departures
Anna M. Atchley, 34, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 26 at 9:14 a.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles and three counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $10,000, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond Oct. 1.
Belinda B. Broeg, 41, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 1 at 9:06 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown, but released on bond Oct. 2.
Marilyn M. Buchanan, 36, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 2 at 4:18 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and released the same day after posting $670 bond.
Carl W. Cecil, 54, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 4 at 5:07 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Released Oct. 6 after time served.
Carl T. Clutter, 51, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 5 at 2:46 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,025 bond.
Cody L. Cockrum, 29, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 4 at 12:01 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Oct. 5 after posting $5,000 bond.
Jacqulynn L. Davis, 31, of Bergman was booked in Oct. 4 at 2:01 p.m. on two counts of possession of controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, then released the same day after posting $5,000 bond.
Lacy R. Gagliardi, 40, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 2 at 3:03 p.m. on DWI (drugs), one or no headlights, driving left of center, no registration, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,920.
Jacob W. Gentry-Cape, 19, of Lead Hill was booked in Oct. 5 at 12:38 on harassing communications and third-degree assault on a household member, then released the same day after posting $1,310 bond.
Kaitlin D. Gentry-Dinwiddie, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 20 at 1:32 p.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,000 and other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,060 cash only, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond Sept. 25. Booked back in Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,500, but held without bond on a white warrant.
Glenn R. Guynn, 62, of Everton was booked in Sept. 3 at 11:07 p.m. on DWI. No. 2 with accident, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a suspended license, careless or prohibited driving, driving on a license suspended for DWI with bond set at $3,285, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,328 cash only, but held without bond on Taney County (Missouri) charges. Transferred to other agency Oct. 3.
Tabitha L. Hanner, 30, (address not shown) was booked in Oct. 4 at 4:25 a.m. on Green Forest Police charges with bond set at $320 and a body attachment with bond set at $1,500 cash only.
Roman M Hayes, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 19 at 3:29 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,414.97 cash only. Released to probation Oct. 2.
Ryan L. Higgins, 20, of Yellville was booked in Oct. 5 at 8:46 p.m. on criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $5,085.
Brandon L. Hinton, 33, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was booked in Oct. 3 at 1:22 p.m. as a habitual offender on DWI (drugs), fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault, fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief and refusal to submit to chemical test with no bond amount shown.
Billy J. Hunt, 47, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 1 at 3:14 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,175 cash only, but held without bond on revocation of suspended sentence.
Dillion I. Kelley, 27, of Everton was booked in Oct. 4 at 10:20 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $3,150 cash only, but held without bond on absconding.
Bryan R. Knight, 43, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 26 at 4:57 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Sent back to prison Sept. 30.
Dallas S. Lauchard, 25, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 1 at 5:11 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,710 bond.
Amberly N. Lemus, 23, of Green Forest was booked in Sept. 26 at 2:45 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,310 cash only. Released to probation Oct. 2.
Jennifer R. Maples, 39, of Lead Hill was booked in Oct. 5 at 5:32 p.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370.
Justin S. Martin, 23, of Western Grove was booked in Oct. 3 at 5:22 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown.
Tyler A. Mathews, 31, of Bella Vista was booked in Sept. 24 at 1:34 p.m. on an alias bench warrant with bond set at $10,000. Released on bond Oct. 2.
Mariah E. McFarlan, 28, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 4 at 3:59 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Ellen A. McGehee, 44, of Alpena was booked in Sept. 29 at 7:20 a.m. on disorderly conduct with bond set at $370. Released on bond Sept. 30.
Andrew K. McKenzie, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 30 at 3:54 a.m. on first-degree criminal mischief and some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,385, as well other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,777 cash only. Released on bond Oct. 1.
Jacob M. Meier, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 26 at 6:40 p.m. on aggravated assault on a household member, false imprisonment, terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $10,000. Released on bond Oct. 4.
Henry Mulisa, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, on Harrison Police charges and released Oct. 4 after posting $1,870 bond.
Angelo Navaro, 25, (address not shown) was booked in Oct. 1 at 5:33 p.m. on a white warrant and released Oct. 2 after case dismissed.
Nicholas A. Norberg, 19, of Yellville was booked in Oct. 2 at 9:16 p.m. on a hold for another agency and released Oct. 3 after posting $500 bond.
Ricky J. Nunn, 38, of Cove was booked in Oct. 4 at 9:02 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $390.
Harold L. Persinger, 50, of Jasper was booked in Sept. 3 at 10:34 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,015 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,313 cash only. Released on bond Oct. 1.
Talon L. Poole, 20, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $290 bond.
Prisilla I. Satterlee, 31, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 2 at 2:20 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown.
Amondo S. Schilling, 38, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 1 at 9:49 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $390 bond.
Valerie E. Shatswell, 34, of Alpena was booked in Oct. 6 at 2:25 p.m. on public intoxication with bond set at $370.
Shanal R. Smith, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was booked in Oct. 3 at 5:28 p.m. on third-degree battery with bond set at $870.
Thomas E. Smith, 33, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 4 at 5:23 p.m. on aggravated assault, residential burglary and interference with emergency communications, then released Oct. 5 after posting $25,000 bond.
Malinda J. Stevens, 41, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 2 at 3:49 a.m. on third-degree assault on a household member and released the same day after posting $670 bond.
Jaime A. Towne, 39, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 1 at 3:58 a.m. on an out-of-state hold with no bond amount shown.
Andrew T. Trowbridge, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 30 at 9:04 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,603 cash only.
Christopher S. Wheeler, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 19 at 2:19 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,355 cash only. Released to probation Oct. 2.
Chantze E. Whitebuffalo, 30, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 5 at 4:29 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $985. Released to probation Oct. 2.
Marcus A. Williams, 18, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 1 at 10:09 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $340 bond.
Michael L. Wilson, 35, of Harrison was booked in Oct. 4 ay 9:33 p.m. on a hold for another agency with no bond amount shown and transferred to other agency Oct. 5.
