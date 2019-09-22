Recent arrivals and departures
Melissa K. Alge, 51, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 31 at 12:07 a.m. Sentenced by judge. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
Jennifer K. Alvarez, 29, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 11 at 12:56 a.m. on public intoxication and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
Garrett C. Angel, 25, of Zinc was booked in Jan. 17 at 8:27 p.m. on possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of Schedule IV narcotic, possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of license and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $25,000, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,050 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
John D. Aregood, 28, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 14 at 2:35 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released the same day after posting $1,991 bond.
Julia D. Arnold, 38, of Green Forest was booked in Aug. 2 at 9:58 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
William A. Baez, 26, of Omaha was booked in Sept. 15 on Berryville Police charges and released Sept. 16 after posting $815 bond.
Crystal A. Barry, 34, of Jasper was booked in Sept. 14 at 10:02 a.m. on disorderly conduct and released the same day after posting $ 370 bond.
Kristine L. Baty, 38, of Gurdon was booked in Sept. 11 at 2:38 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation and released Sept. 13 after posting $3,373 bond.
Francis R. Bruno, 58, of Omaha was booked in Sept. 10 at 10:22 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released Sept. 11 after posting $365 bond.
Lonnie D. Bryant, 54, of Harrison was booked in Dec. 14 (2018) at 4:09 p.m. on rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child with bond set at $500,000. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
Bradley J. Campbell, 33, of Lead Hill was booked in Sept. 13 at 1:32 p.m. on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,000.
James L. Caudle, 32, of Fayetteville was booked in Sept. 13 at 11:51 p.m. on no driver’s license and no vehicle license with bond set at $245, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,685 cash only.
Charles D. Choate, 64, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 14 at 8:49 p.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Justin D. Conner, 29, of Springdale was booked in Aug. 14 at 6:48 p.m. on Green Forest Police charges and Newton County charges with bond set at $1,180, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,970 cash only. Transferred to other agency Sept. 13.
Jennifer M. Ermey, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was booked in Sept. 15 at 3:37 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $15,000.
Brandy N. Espino, 22, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 14 at 1:31 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $390 bond.
Kristian B. Firecloud, 41, of Bergman was booked in Sept. 9 at 9:34 p.m. on disorderly conduct with bond set at $370 and released on her own recognizance the same day.
Jesse E. Gash, 33, of Jasper was booked in Sept. 15 at 5:26 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $5,000 bond.
Margery R. Gonzalez, 45, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 10 at 3:23 a.m. and released the same day after posting $660 bond.
Leland D. Gregory, 72, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 16 at 7:28 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
Adam D. Hammame, 34, of Green Forest was booked in Sept. 12 at 8:02 p.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,075, as well as other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,332 cash only, but held without bond on still other Harrison Police charges, Green Forest Police charges, Stone County (Missouri) charges and a white warrant.
Shawn E. Harness, 21, of Harrison was booked in June 21 at 4:45 p.m. on rape with bond set at $50,000. Released on bond Sept. 11.
Michael J. Harris, 26, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 11 at 11:44 a.m. on drinking in public and third-degree assault on a household member, then released the same day after posting $865 bond.
Dakota W. Howell, 21, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 6 at 4:02 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Released Sept. 9 after time served.
Craig G. Hughes, 37, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 2 at 2:44 a.m. on Newton County charges with bond set at $840 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,660 cash only. Transferred to other agency Sept. 13.
Joshua P. Love, 38, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in Sept. 12 at 1:52 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $370 and released on his own recognizance Sept. 13.
Alexandra M. Mann, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 13 at 10:25 a.m. on fraudulent insurance act and released the same day after posting $1,000 bond.
Susan N. McInturff, 37, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 11 at 3:32 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,255, as well as Christian County (Missouri) and Howell County (Missouri) charges with no bond amount shown.
Dylan M. Montgomery, 19, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 5 at 8:35 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000.Released on bond Sept. 14.
Tommy L. Peterson, 33, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in Aug. 27 at 9:05 p.m. on an alias bench warrant with no bond amount shown. Released to probation Sept. 13.
Joshua D. Porter, 28, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 12 at 4:40 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $390 bond.
Jashia J. Ramsey, 32, of Conway was booked in Sept. 15 at 6:35 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $10,000.
Matthew J. Robertson, 23, of Everton was booked in July 22 at 10:36 p.m. on a warrant for failure to pay fines with bond set at $1,555 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,080 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant and revocation of suspended sentence. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
Josh S. Rosenberg, 38, of Western Grove was booked in Sept. 15 at 2:41 a.m. on a body attachment and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Jose N. Santos-Garcia, 32, of Alpena was booked in Sept. 15 at 2:53 p.m. on DWI, careless or prohibited driving, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license, then released the same day after posting $1,620 bond.
Charles E. Seagraves, 42, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 9 at 2:47 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $345 bond.
Joshua T. Thayer, 26, of Springdale was booked in Sept. 5 at 4:27 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Sept. 10.
Brandon L. Turner, 38, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 29 (2018) at 12:30 a.m. on rape with bond set at $100,000. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
James C. Villines, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 4 at 7:27 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $300 cash only. Released on bond Sept. 10.
Darrell W. Waggoner, 61, of Lead Hill was booked in Sept. 10 at 11:47 a.m. on Marion County charges and released the same day after posting $2,500 bond.
Kendra R. Wallace, 23, of Gassville was booked in Sept. 10 at 4:14 p.m. on Washington County charges and released the same day after posting $2,500 bond.
John M. White, 22, of Jasper was booked in July 22 at 3:57 p.m. Sentenced by judge with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Sept. 12.
Nichole R. Wilson, 24, of Lead Hill was booked in Sept. 3 at 10:55 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $220 bond. Booked back in Sept. 11 at 12:21 p.m. on drinking in public and third-degree assault on a household member, then released the same day after posting $865 bond.
Truman E. Wrone, 28, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 13 at 4:31 p.m. Sentence by judge.
