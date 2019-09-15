Recent arrivals and departures
Anna M. Atchley, 34, or Branson, Missouri, was booked in Sept. 6 at 6:38 p.m. as a habitual offender on possession of methamphetamine and released Sept. 7 after posting $3,500 bond.
Lloyd W. Ballard, 56, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 23 at 8:07 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,260 cash only. Granted general release Sept. 4.
Steven R. Black, 29, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 8 at 11:03 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,565 cash only, but held without bond on an alias bench warrant and absconding.
Anthony J. Breedlove, 49, of Western Grove was booked in Sept. 6 at 9:31 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Randy J. Burchfield, 30, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 5 at 2:22 a.m. on fourth-degree sexual assault and released the same day after posting $20,000 bond.
Cynthia D. Burgess, 58, (address unknown) was booked in Aug. 21 at 11:18 p.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. Granted “special” release Sept. 6.
Ronald W. Burns, 31, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 3 at 1:13 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,295 bond.
Velora J. Carpenter, 49, of Harrison was booked in April 12 at 6:48 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,810 cash only. Released on bond May 20. Booked back in May 26 at 11:33 p.m. on bond Cody L. Cockrum, 29, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 8 at 3:51 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $1,330 bond.
Jesse A. Cooper, 33, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 6 at 2:37 p.m. on failure to report accident, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, public intoxication and driving on a license suspended for DWI, then released the same day after posting $1,355 bond.
Joseph L. Cooper, 37, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. on a hold for another agency and released the same day after posting $400 bond.
Emily A. Delaporte, 28, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 10 at 3:41 a.m. on possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, Harrison Police charges and a warrant for failure to appear in court, then released Sept. 6 after posting $7,202 bond.
Christopher B. Earnest, 47, of Harrison was booked in July 23 at 2:23 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown. Released Sept. 3 after time served.
Clarissa B. Edmondson, 31, of Western Grove was booked in Sept. 3 at 4:58 p.m. on Carroll County charges with bond set at $1,000 and Harrison Police charges with bond set at $6,033.50 cash only.
Aaron T. Fitzgerald, 28, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 21 at 4:39 a.m. on Harrison Police charges, theft of property and a warrant for failure to pay fines with bond set at $3,520 cash only. Granted general release Sept. 4.
Scottie W. Flippo, 47, of Alpena was booked in Sept. 6 at 4:58 p.m. Sentenced by judge.
Jason N. Glover, 42, of Harrison was booked in Jan. 11 at 4:24 p.m. on Harrison Police charges, second-degree criminal mischief and a body attachment with bond set at $4,175, then released on his own recognizance Sept. 6.
Stephen L. Goings, 50, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 3 at 8:19 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,520 cash only.
Glenn R. Guynn, 62, of Everton was booked in Sept. 3 at 11:07 p.m. on DWI. No. 2 with accident, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a suspended license, careless or prohibited driving, driving on a license suspended for DWI with bond set at $3,285, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,328 cash only, but held without bond on Taney County (Missouri) charges.
Gunar E. Hale, 28, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked in July 5 at 4:07 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Released after Sept. 3 after time served.
Gary L. Hearing, 39, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 4 at 11:14 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $890 and released on his own recognizance Sept. 5.
Roy G. Keys, 36, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 7 at 3:46 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,605 cash only.
Kory K. Kreitlow, 47, of Kirbyville, Missouri, was booked in Oct. 19 (2018) at 8:04 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $150,000. Released to probation Sept. 5.
Jerry A. Martin, 37, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 4 at 12:54 p.m. on an out-of-state hold and transferred to other agency Sept. 5.
Jason Mayne, 42, of Huntsville was booked in Aug. 29 at 9:22 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,500 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,500 cash only. Released on bond Sept. 5.
Crystal L. Mays, 36, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 18 at 12:15 a.m. on Eureka Springs Police charges with bond set at $1,085 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $805 cash only, but held without bond on Taney County (Missouri) charges. Released to probation Sept. 5.
Terry D. McEntire, 34, of Harrison was booked in June 27 at 12:16 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and Carroll County charges with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Sept. 4.
Dylan M. Montgomery, 19, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 5 at 8:35 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $5,000.
Michael D. Nelson, 22, of Green Forest was booked in Sept. 3 at 8:52 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $404 and released on his own recognizance Sept. 4.
Danielle J. Newby, 28, (address unknown) was booked in Sept. 6 at 3:02 a.m. on a hold for another agency and transferred to other agency Sept. 9.
Guinia Y. Nunez, 26, of Fayetteville was booked in Sept. 3 at 4:08 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $389 bond.
Robert B. Orman, 26, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 3 at 7:53 a.m. on Berryville Police charges, Green Forest Police charges and warrants for failure to pay fines and failure to appear in court, then released Sept. 5 after posting $10,700 bond.
Harold L. Persinger, 50, of Jasper was booked in Sept. 3 at 10:34 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,015 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,313 cash only.
Sondra E. Reeves, 52, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 6 at 4:48 p.m. on communicating a false alarm and released the same day after posting $370 bond.
James L. Richardson, 38, of Green Forest was booked in Sept. 4 at 5:20 p.m. on two warrants for probation violation with bond set at $4,220 cash only.
Charles L. Rogers, 29, of Harrison was booked in Aug. 28 at 2:08 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Sent back to prison Sept. 6.
John W. Seamster, 39, of Omaha was booked in Sept. 7 at 11:48 p.m. on no proof of insurance, no seat belt, speeding 15 over and DWI No. 2 with bond set at $1,810, but held without bond on a white warrant.
Joe A. Sema, 35, (address unknown) was booked in Sept. 4 at 12:37 a.m. on public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, then released the same day after posting $2,500 bond.
Trent J. Stephenson, 38, of Berryville was booked in Aug. 29 at 9:40 a.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown. Transferred to other agency Sept. 3.
Joshua T. Thayer, 26, of Springdale was booked in Sept. 5 at 4:27 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown.
Margaret L. Valdez, 55, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 3 at 6:30 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $500 bond.
James C. Villines, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 4 at 7:27 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $300 cash only.
Chantze E. Whitebuffalo, 30, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 5 at 4:29 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $985.
Nichole R. Wilson, 24, of Lead Hill was booked in Sept. 3 at 10:55 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court and released the same day after posting $220 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.