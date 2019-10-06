Recent arrivals and departures
Anna M. Atchley, 34, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 26 at 9:14 a.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles and three counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $10,000, but held without bond on a white warrant.
Wesley J. Booth, 49, of Omaha was booked in Sept. 29 at 3:01 p.m. on Marion County charges and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,100 cash only.
Owen J. Brewer, 38, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 24 at 12:14 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown and released Sept. 27 after case dismissed.
Justin L. Brown, 33, of Pyatt was booked in Sept. 22 at 1:59 a.m. on obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285. Released on his own recognizance Sept. 23.
Estonia L. Clary-Hardy, 26, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 23 at 4:40 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Kevin M. Collinton, 55, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 27 at 2:30 a.m. on obstructing governmental operations and third-degree assault on a household member, then released the same day after posting $935 bond.
Sandi M. Curtiss, 29, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 26 at 4:38 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $10,575, but held without bond on a white warrant and an alias bench warrant.
Edward H. Cutburth, 38, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 24 at 5:41 p.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Tucker J. Dauplaise, 21, of Hollister, Missouri, was booked in Sept. 29 at 7:41 p.m. on DWI, drunk on highway and speeding 16 over, then released the same day after posting $1,203 bond.
Sarah L. Davis, 29, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was booked in Sept. 23 at 12:47 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Sept. 26 after posting $25,000 bond.
Dennis E. Dooley, 24, of Lead Hill was booked in Sept. 25 at 11:16 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $20,000.
Dustin K. Elmore, 34, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 25 at 1:44 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown and released Sept. 29 after time served.
Scottie W. Flippo, 47, of Alpena was booked in Sept. 6 at 4:58 p.m. Sentenced by judge. Sent to prison Sept. 25.
Kaitlin D. Gentry-Dinwiddie, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 20 at 1:32 p.m. on some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,000 and other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,060 cash only, but held without bond on a white warrant. Released on bond Sept. 25.
Timothy J. Grebe, 33, of Omaha was booked in Sept. 24 at 1:08 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released Sept. 27 after posting $1,230 bond.
Billy W. Gross, 29, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 23 at 12:28 a.m. on a body attachment with bond set at $1,500 cash only. Released on bond the same day.
Ryan L. Higgins, 20, of Harrison was booked in March 30 at 1:34 p.m. on hindering apprehension with bond set at $2,500, as well as disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $2,500 cash only. Released to probation Sept. 26.
Derek B. Jones, 29, (address not shown) was booked in Sept. 23 at 8:47 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $2,445 and released to probation Sept. 26.
Bryan R. Knight, 43, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 26 at 4:57 p.m. for court proceedings with no bond amount shown.
Amberly N. Lemus, 23, of Green Forest was booked in Sept. 26 at 2:45 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,310 cash only.
Steven L. Martin, 37, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 28 at 9:55 a.m. on drinking in public and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,695 cash only.
Tyler A. Mathews, 31, of Bella Vista was booked in Sept. 24 at 1:34 p.m. on an alias bench warrant with bond set at $10,000.
Jessie J. McElroy, 25, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 24 at 5:24 p.m. on obstructing governmental operations, careless or prohibited driving, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license, then released the same day after posting $1,485 bond.
Ellen A. McGehee, 44, of Alpena was booked in Sept. 29 at 7:20 a.m. on disorderly conduct with bond set at $370.
Andrew K. McKenzie, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 30 at 3:54 a.m. on first-degree criminal mischief and some Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,385, as well other Harrison Police charges with bond set at $3,777 cash only.
Jacob M. Meier, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 26 at 6:40 p.m. on aggravated assault on a household member, false imprisonment, terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $10,000.
Katlynn M. Moore, 21, of Branson, Missouri, was booked in Sept. 25 at 1:50 p.m. on no seat belt and two counts of obstructing governmental operations, then released the same day after posting $600 bond.
Joshua K. Nelson, 21, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 17 at 4:58 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,490 cash only. Released to probation Sept. 26.
Amy N. Outlaw, 27, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 24 at 4:21 p.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $1,500 bond.
Nikki Pawlonek, 36, (address not shown) was booked in Sept. 25 at 6:28 p.m. on third-degree assault and disorderly conduct with bond set at $740.
Cody L. Plumlee, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 29 at 7:16 a.m. on revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown.
Tylena D. Redmon, 30, of Green Forest was booked in Aug. 12 at 4:49 p.m. on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown. Released on bond Sept. 27.
Nathan K. Ricketts, 39, of Vendor was booked in Sept. 18 at 12:44 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with no bond amount shown. Released Sept. 25 after sentence served.
Joshua M. Rips, 32, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 24 at 10:22 a.m. on a white warrant with no bond amount shown.
Peggy J. Roberts, 68, of Compton was booked in Sept. 25 at 4:12 a.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $390 bond.
Lorena C. Robinson, 53, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 27 at 12:04 a.m. on third-degree domestic battery and released the same day after posting $540 bond.
Hannah S. Sanders, 18, (address not shown) was booked in Sept. 25 at 9:51 p.m. on interference with emergency communications, endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree domestic battery, then released the same day after posting $2,740 bond.
Amondo S. Schilling, 38, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 27 at 1:54 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $390 bond.
James R. Singmaster, 41, of Hominy, Oklahoma, was booked in Sept. 23 at 4:07 a.m. on Harrison Police charges with bond set at $1,410. Released on bond Sept. 25.
Stacy C. Sisco, 41, of Harrison was booked in Sept. 23 at 1:22 a.m. on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $615.Released on bond Sept. 25.
Ronald D. Vanscoy, 59, (address not shown) was booked in Sept. 27 at 9:26 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,040 cash only/
Shayn A. Williams, 31, of Leslie was booked in Sept. 20 at 4:22 p.m. on fleeing on foot, driving on a suspended license and a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $1,815. Released on his own recognizance Sept. 26.
Michael D. Woods, 29, of Yellville was booked in Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. on theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle, criminal use of prohibited weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $25,000, as well as a warrant for failure to appear in court with bond set at $2,860 cash only, but held without bond on Harrison Police charges.
Kenneth W. Yates, 60, of Revere, Missouri, was booked in Sept. 29 at 2:43 p.m. on Harrison Police charges and released the same day after posting $1,710 bond.
