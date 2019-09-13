12:31 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a male subject wanted in connection with a domestic disturbance. Officers were notified.
1:04 a.m. – A man called via 911 stating someone was going to get killed. He then said he was suicidal and wanted to talk to the FBI. He requested an officer walk through his residence on North Liberty to see if someone else was present. An officer said no one else was at the residence and the subject was heavily intoxicated. He declined medical treatment.
1:28 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
3:06 a.m. – An officer out at Walmart arrested a 38-year-old man for criminal trespass with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:21 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on South Main near Casey’s. Officers were notified.
6:26 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject lying in the roadway at Capps Road and Moore. The officer said the subject was fine, but he agreed to get off the roadway.
8:26 a.m. – A Drug Task Force officer advised he was checking a subject passed out in a vehicle at the Fairgrounds, but he later said the subject was fine.
8:24 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Gordon. An officer spoke to a man and woman at the residence and said it had been verbal only.
8:29 a.m. – A caller reported the whereabouts of a male subject wanted on arrest warrants out of Mountain Home. Information noted for future reference.
8:38 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on North Willow. The occupants refused to give the caller a reason they were in the area. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
10:54 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked on North Hickory, rummaged through her purse and stole jewelry. A formal complaint was filed.
1:13 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject who had fallen off a bicycle on the Crooked Creek bridge near Ben Eddings Auto Group. He helped the subject off the roadway.
2:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported at Highway 123 and Pioneer Drive. A formal complaint was filed.
2:47 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his ex-girlfriend harassing him. He was directed to Marion County authorities due to the incident happening in Peel.
3:12 p.m. – A DHS worker requested an officer help with a home visit at an address on North Chestnut. The officer said everything was fine at the residence. Assist completed.
3:30 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on the Bypass near Taco Bell.
4 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on South Maple.
4:04 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on West Newman. An officer caught the dog and took it to the city pound.
4:17 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject possibly shoplifting in the store. The subject fled on foot from officers, but he was caught after a Taser was deployed. The 34-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespass, fleeing on foot, possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence with bond set at $2,075. He was also arrested on an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting with bond set at $1,200; a Eureka Springs Police warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $420; a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to pay fines on shoplifting with bond set at $1,200; a Stone County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear in court on property damage with no bond amount shown; and a Missouri state warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:19 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman outside Taco Bell. An officer spoke to the subject and determined it had been verbal only.
4:38 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, had been driving by her residence. Information noted for future reference.
4:44 p.m. – An officer in the Rodeo Parade reported a school band member suffering symptoms of heat exhaustion on North Main near Ozark Auto Body. The student was taken to NARMC for treatment.
5:13 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity outside Walmart. An officer said the subject was using CBD, but he also had a medical marijuana card.
5:17 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South. Officers were notified.
5:26 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a neighbor harassing other people in the area. Information noted for future reference.
6:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report receiving threatening text messages from his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. He was advised no criminal activity had occurred.
6:51 p.m. – A female subject called to report unauthorized use of a vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
.7:52 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking on the Bypass and the male subject urinated. An officer advised the subjects to stay off the roadway.
10:29 p.m. – A man called to report having problems with his juvenile son. An officer said the boy was upset because he wanted to live with his mother. The father was advised of the proper steps to take.
11:30 p.m. – Missouri authorities notified the HPD of a vehicle pursuit that entered Arkansas on Highway 65. An officer performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver just inside the city limits. The driver fled from the scene and a female subject in the vehicle was taken into custody.
