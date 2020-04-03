9:37 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:45 a.m. – A mail carrier reported a dog running loose on West Stephenson again. An officer said the dog wasn’t aggressive and the owner took care of it.
10:12 a.m. – The unattended death of a 39-year-old woman was reported at an address on Cypress. The scene was released to the coroner’s office.
11:18 a.m. – A caller reported three dogs running loose on North Robinson. Information noted and officers notified.
11:26 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject grabbed his 19-year-old daughter by the shoulders and turned her around at an address on Cypress. An officer spoke to the daughter, who only asked that the other subject be issued a criminal trespass warning if she returned.
1 p.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check on her grandmother at an address on Campus Avenue because she wasn’t answering her phone. An officer spoke to the grandmother, who said she had obtained a new phone and would call her granddaughter.
1:06 p.m. – A 53-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
1:57 p.m. – A woman called to report neighbors going on her property to pick mushrooms without permission. An officer said there was no adult at the address given, but he would try to make contact later.
2:19 p.m. – A male subject called to report an intoxicated female subject threatened his friend with a machete outside Walmart. An officer seized the knife until the owner could claim it, and the parties involved agreed to try to get along.
3:57 p.m. – A woman called to report two motorcycle riders and a driver going at high rates of speed northbound on Highway 65 from Hardee’s. An officer was on Airport Road at the time of the call and observed the three vehicles, but he said they weren’t being reckless at the time.
4:28 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver eastbound on West Holt. Officers were notified.
4:45 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on North Main Street. Information noted for future reference.
4:55 p.m. – A landlord called to report damage to a rental unit on Walker Avenue. An officer advised the caller it was a civil matter and the information was logged for future reference.
5:14 p.m. – A caller reported some homeless subjects living in the wooded area behind Walmart were cutting down trees, urinating on the parking lot, drinking beer and throwing the cans on the ground. An officer spoke to the subjects, who agreed to put the chainsaw away. They were also issued verbal criminal trespass warnings and were ordered off the property.
5:55 p.m. – A caller reported a neighbor’s door standing open and some small dogs getting out of the residence on North Cherry. An officer said the owner of the dogs agreed to round them up.
6:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 North.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject approached him outside Walmart asking for help finding guns in the wooded area behind Walmart. The subject also said there was a female subject in the woods who wanted to kill herself. An officer said the male subject in question had already left the area when he arrived. The female subject in the wooded area had been given permission to stay there until noon the following day and she said she didn’t want to hurt herself or anyone else. Later that night, a woman called from Missouri asking how she could help the female subject. An officer explained the procedure to have someone involuntarily committed.
7:56 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about obtaining a protection order against her husband, who had been gone for about a week, was threatening her by phone. An officer explained the process and extra patrol was issued for her residence.
8:42 p.m. – An officer out at Casey’s on Highway 65 North was advised by an employee of a subject who had been stealing from the store. The 20-year-old male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning and agreed to leave the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.