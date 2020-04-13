6 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on West Ridge. An officer said all was quiet when he arrived, so the caller was advised to contact his landlord.
7:45 a.m. – A man called to report a neighbor harassing him by calling his boss to complain the caller was parking a semi-tractor outside his residence. An officer said the truck was legally parked.
8:06 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Bellefonte. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:10 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on Mountain Valley Drive with a running chainsaw. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:20 a.m. – A 63-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information. A few minutes later, a 71-year-old man did the same. It was noted nothing had changed in their information.
9:39 a.m. – A man called to report an alarm company notified him of an alarm at an address on West Rush and he canceled it before checking it out. An officer responded and said everything was fine at the time.
9:41 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Powell Feed. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:50 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
10:12 a.m. – A healthcare worker called to report misappropriation of funds by one of her client’s daughters. An officer said it was a civil matter.
10:38 a.m. – An employee at Family Budget Inn reported a guest damaged a room before checking out. He declined a formal complaint, but asked that the 40-year-old man be issued a criminal trespass warning for the business when he was located.
12:44 p.m. – An officer transported a 36-year-old man from Harrison to Green Forest. Assist completed.
1:18 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on the Bypass from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
2:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had sold a vehicle to a male subject, but he stopped making payments and was refusing to return the vehicle. She was advised it was a civil matter.
3:43 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject was following one of her co-workers around town after he was terminated from the business. Extra patrol was issued.
5 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Dawson Drive. Officers arrested a female subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:29 p.m. – A woman called to report she was going to put new tags on the license plate of a vehicle she didn’t drive very often and noticed the plate was missing. She declined a formal complaint and said she would go to the Revenue Office to have it replaced, but the information was noted for future reference.
6:20 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the formal eviction process. The officer explained her options.
7:57 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on an 18-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was cited and released with a new court date.
8:15 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was highly intoxicated at their residence on Lilly Street. She said he kicked in a door, then went into the garage and she wasn’t sure if he was injured. An officer said the disturbance hadn’t become physical and the husband was leaving with a relative for the night.
8:21 p.m. – A Walmart employee requested extra patrol due to groups of teens riding around the parking lot, honking horns on the vehicles and possibly consuming alcohol. Officers were notified.
