12 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a motorist stopped on Lake Shore Drive. Assist completed.
6:56 a.m. – A Walmart employee requested an officer check the welfare of two older male subjects in a vehicle that almost hit the front of the building. An officer said one of the subjects suffered a medical condition and was taken to NARMC by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.
9:42 a.m. – A female subject requested an officer accompany her to a former residence on East Walters to retrieve her personal property. An officer said the caller had a valid court order for the standby, so assist completed.
11:37 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a bald man with a beard walking along the Bypass, pulling up the “6” signs and throwing them on the ground. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:06 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking along Main Street near ABC Advertising. An officer said EMS was called to check out the subject. It was also determined the subject had a warrant out of Berryville, but they declined to pick him up so he was released.
2:03 p.m. – A caller reported someone building a fire under the Bypass bridge over Crooked Creek by Ben Eddings Motor Group. An officer spoke to a male subject, who said he was 44 and didn’t have any kind of ID card on his person. He agreed to leave the area and the fire was extinguished.
2:07 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Younes Drive due to vandalism of a building. Officers were notified.
2:18 p.m. – A male subject called to report he arrived home from Walmart and found damage to his vehicle’s driver side door. An officer reviewed parking lot surveillance video, but no vehicles had hit the caller’s car. Information noted for future reference.
2:42 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main called to report a customer went in the store and threatened her. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted in case it happened again.
2:56 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman opening doors of a trailer parked outside Ben Eddings Motor Group. He said they were possibly homeless and looking for a place to stay. An officer spoke to the subjects and arrested the 44-year-old man for public intoxication and indecent exposure with bond set at $985. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:04 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on North Spruce. An officer spoke to the subjects, but they said it had been verbal only. A 30-year-old man was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $935, but he was released with a new court date.
5:15 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a female subject trying to shoplift items. An officer said management declined charges, but the 37-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
7:46 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving a package wrapped in black from China. She said she opened the package and it contained a home-made surgical mask. She said she was going to talk to Post Office officials the following Monday, but she wanted police to know about the incident as well. Information noted for future reference.
9:22 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject had a key for a gumball machine at Wash World and had taken some gumballs and all the money from the machine before leaving the business with a male subject in a vehicle southbound on the Bypass. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the vehicle.
