1:48 a.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $3,645 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was cited and released with a new court date.
1:42 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked for two or more hours near the intersection of Spruce and Bower. An officer said the owner of the vehicle lived nearby and everything appeared to be fine.
3:23 a.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot inside and apartment at The Links. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said a chair had fallen and did make a loud noise.
8:57 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Shellie Lane and trying to fight other dogs. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:03 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject possibly trying to break into vending machines outside Maurice’s. While on the call, an officer arrested a 38-year-old woman for disorderly conduct with bond set at $390. She was later released on a signature bond with a court date.
9:26 a.m. – A 19-year-old female subject called to report she had been in a dispute with her stepfather and he was throwing her property outside the residence. An officer said it had been verbal only and the caller agreed to leave the residence for the day.
11:27 a.m. – A caller reported about 15 juveniles running around on West Central, disregarding the limit of 10 on social gatherings. Officers were notified.
12:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Central.
12:16 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stalled in the intersection at Hester Drive and Highway 65. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
1:01 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on West Rush. An officer said the female subject at the residence was given her options about filing criminal charges while officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the 29-year-old male subject who had been involved.
1:38 p.m. – A man requested extra patrol on Hawthorne Drive after he found a tire slashed on his vehicle overnight. Officers were notified.
3:17 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had vandalized the air conditioner unit at her residence on Highway 7 North. She declined a formal complaint, but she asked the information be noted for future reference and for insurance purposes.
4:24 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject possibly trying to break into a residence on West Bogle. An officer responded and said the man had permission to be present to help a female subject move some property. He said she had given him a key that unlocked the doorknob but not the dead bolt, so he was waiting for her to arrive.
4:39 p.m. – A man called to report someone had tried to break into his residence on North Rowland using a key that didn’t work and got stuck in the lock. He said he was going to contact his landlord to change locks, so the information was noted for future reference.
4:56 p.m. – A caller reported a black calf running loose on Industrial Park Road near the Post Office. The owner was also notified.
6:15 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a hang-up call from an address on West Newman, but no one answered the phone when she tried to return the call. An officer spoke to neighbors, ho said the residents were out of town at the time.
6:27 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound in the 400 block of Main Street. Officers were notified.
6:29 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from Bower Avenue. Officers were notified.
7:33 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a tree down on West Nicholson. The roadway was cleared.
8:15 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject who said she was legally blind left Casey’s on South Main in a vehicle, nearly hitting a fuel pump on the way off the parking lot. Officers were notified.
10:58 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver speeding on the Burger King parking lot, then leaving northbound on Main Street. Officers were notified.
