10:22 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a package she received from Wuhan, China. The officer spoke to her and she decided to return the package to the Post Office.
11:04 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting his ID and bank cards replaced without any other forms of identification. He was given a call sheet from his most recent address that would have all information the bank needed.
11:12 a.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries at Highway 43 and Church Park Road. One subject was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
11:26 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
11:56 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Eugene Street due to speeding drivers.
2:12 p.m. – A caller reported vandalism at an address on Rock Springs Road. A formal complaint was filed for theft of property.
3:13 p.m. – A male subject called to report his stepmother sending him threatening messages from a location outside the city. An officer explained that being called names was not considered threatening. He was also advised that if he wanted to pursue harassing communications charges that he would have to put effort into blocking his stepmother’s phone number.
4:39 p.m. – A woman called to report her grandson had been using a vehicle she owned, but he told her it had been stolen about two months earlier. She said she didn’t know where the vehicle was, but she did find a post on Facebook in which an individual was selling a vehicle a lot like the one her grandson was using. An officer filed a complaint for a stolen vehicle and law enforcement in Marion County said they would try to locate the vehicle.
5:18 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor was stealing her cats and she wanted them back. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who said the cats just went to her porch to eat and she had no plans of keeping them.
7:17 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said it had been verbal only. The male subject at the residence agreed to leave for a while.
7:25 p.m. – A caller reported cash deposits from the AT&T Store had been stolen. An officer spoke with management, but they declined a formal complaint. The officer said no further action was necessary without victim cooperation.
9:08 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised a utility pole at Main and Vine was buzzing and lit up bright green. Firefighters and Entergy were also notified.
10:10 p.m. – A man called to report his wife was highly intoxicated and had locked him out of their residence, and he was wearing only pajamas. He said he had to work in the morning, but he couldn’t get to his work clothes. An officer said the caller was allowed to get his clothing and he planned to sleep at a neighbor’s residence that night.
10:43 p.m. – A man called to report several dogs running in a pack on West Newman. He said he went outside and heard the dogs growl before they fled into the night. The information was left for Animal Control.
