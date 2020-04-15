12:31 a.m. – A caller reported a homeless man had been sleeping for a few nights in an upstairs laundry room at Ozark Mountain Inn, but he had started being vulgar with tenants. An officer spoke to the 36-year-old man, who agreed to leave the property. The officer offered him a ride to a relative’s residence, but he refused help.
5:31 a.m. – A male subject called to ask if it were legal to operate a vehicle without an Arkansas license plate after he saw an HPD patrol unit without an Arkansas plate. An officer advised him the answer to his question would have to come from a higher authority and he wouldn’t debate the matter.
6:44 a.m. – A caller reported he was following a truck pulling a trailer loaded with scrap metal southbound on Highway 65 entering the north city limits. He said the load was unsecured and pieces of metal were bouncing off the trailer. An officer removed some pieces of metal from the roadway and also spoke with the driver about the load.
7:53 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject appeared to be cold and having trouble walking on the south side of the square. An officer spoke to the subject, who refused any help and said he was waiting for a ride from a friend.
9:30 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked in front of the Harrison School Administration Office for several days. An officer responded, but said the vehicle was legally parked on the city street.
10:55 a.m. – An employee with Arkansas Virtual Academy requested an officer check on a girl who hadn’t logged onto the system to do schoolwork since late March. An officer said the girl was fine and the computer hadn’t been working. She said she would contact the teacher.
11:27 a.m. – A woman called to report an unwanted woman was trespassing on the caller’s mother’s property and leaving random items behind. She was advised to have her mother call to file a formal complaint.
12:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been damaged while parked outside Ozark Mountain Inn. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
1:56 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on East South Avenue. An officer said the female subject involved was gone when he arrived and the 42-year-old man said it had been verbal only regarding drugs.
2:01 p.m. – A caller reported large pieces of sheet metal in the northbound lane of the Bypass south of Clay Maxey Ford. An officer cleared the roadway.
3:48 p.m. – A woman called requesting extra patrol on East Rogers after finding a tire on her vehicle had been slashed. Officers were notified.
5:44 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had taken her vehicle from an address on South Oak. The caller was unable to provide a VIN, but officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle.
6:09 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from the area of Mudslinger’s. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
6:48 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle illegally parked at Ridge and Spring. An officer said the owner agreed to move it.
8:12 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on North Willow. An officer said the 25-year-old man had been invited into the residence so law enforcement would be called. As such, he was not issued a criminal trespass warning for the address, but he was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8:29 p.m. – A man in Missouri called to report he sold a vehicle to a woman in Harrison and she paid him with a money order that was no good. He was advised to contact his local law enforcement agency.
8:37 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles hanging around the Walmart parking lot possibly had guns. An officer spoke to juveniles in the area and they had no weapons, but some other juveniles had left the area prior to his arrival.
9:58 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a vehicle parked outside the McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart was consuming alcohol and yelling and cursing at other people. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was traveling through Harrison and would be leaving in the morning. He was advised not to make contact with other people. About 30 minutes later, another caller reported the male subject was outside the vehicle causing a disturbance. An officer said the subject was inside the vehicle when he arrived, but he was going to stay in the area for a little while. About 30 minutes later, the officer arrested the 57-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. While being booked, an officer requested EMS because the man was complaining that he couldn’t breathe and had COVID-19. EMS checked the man, but said he didn’t require further treatment.
10:35 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on Redman, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area. The complainant called back about an hour later with the same complaint, but another officer drove through the neighborhood and it was quiet again.
11:01 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver turning onto the Bypass from Wolfe. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
11:26 p.m. – A caller reported a man walking on North Willow stating he was looking for a place to stay for the night, but he had already been issued a criminal trespass warning for that address. An officer spoke to the man, who said he would find a place to stay down by the creek and out of public view.
11:35 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a man stating someone was trying to break into his residence on North Robinson, but the caller then disconnected. An officer went to the address and the man said a male subject had gone to the residence and started a disturbance regarding the caller’s daughter before leaving the area. He declined a formal complaint of any kind.
