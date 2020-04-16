1 a.m. – A man called the HPD to report an unwanted female subject at his residence on East Prospect, then disconnected the call. Officers were notified.
1:34 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 31-year-old man who had been involved in a shooting on Horseshoe Bend Road, then fled the area and was armed. Officers were notified.
2:36 a.m. – A man called to report he went outside his residence to take out trash and he heard someone in the area. Soon afterward, a female subject was at his door asking to use a phone. He said he refused and shut the door, then the subject went down South Ash to another residence. An officer spoke to the 56-year-old woman and she agreed to leave the area.
5 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an 87-year-old man at an address on North Pine after the caller got word the man may be out of food. Officers responded and the man said he had been without food for 24 hours, so the officers made sandwiches for the man and his wife.
6:25 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with what appeared to be a one-vehicle wreck at Main and Central, but he later said a wheel had come off the vehicle and the roadway was cleared.
8:05 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested for Meek’s Lumber due to harassing phone calls. Officers were notified and one officer made contact with the suspect, telling him to stop contacting the business.
8:24 a.m. – A caller reported a small white car ran off the street on West College and hit a fence. An officer responded and arrested a 40-year-old man for DWI with accident with bond set at $1,225. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:29 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the levy area of Dry Jordan near Godfather’s Pawn due to people riding four-wheelers in the area and tearing up the ground. Officers were notified.
10:58 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a civil matter. The officer explained his options.
11:20 a.m. – A caller reported a tree limb fell and took out a phone line on Natchez Trace. Windstream and the homeowner were both notified.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported a roll of carpet in the northbound lane of Main Street near O’Reilly Automotive. An officer said the object was gone when he arrived.
1:15 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a shoplifter in the business. Management declined to press formal charges, but the 25-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning for the store.
1 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject urinating in the yard of a residence on East College. An officer spoke to the subject about the potential consequences of such actions.
1:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on North Spring Road and opening people’s mailboxes. An officer said the 42-year-old man gave consent for a search of his backpack and person and no mail was located.
2:07 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Capps Road and North Lucille. The vehicle was moved off the roadway.
3:24 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stalled at the north interchange. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t impeding traffic, but it was removed from the roadway.
3:32 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife refusing to let him have their children for court ordered visitation. An officer told the man that police wouldn’t respond unless there was a physical disturbance, but he was advised to continue notifying dispatch of future instances.
3:53 p.m. – A caller reported possibly aggressive dogs running loose at Maple and Rogers. An officer located the owner of the animals and issued a written warning for dog at large, but the owner was also advised a citation would be issued if it happened again.
4:02 p.m. – A caller reported some people living in a vehicle on the Walmart parking lot near McDonald’s and they also had two aggressive dogs in the van. An officer said the subjects agreed to move along.
4:51 p.m. – A caller reported a man in a black truck parked outside an unnamed business on Highway 65 North had two aggressive dogs in the vehicle that were barking at other people. A woman said she told him the dogs were scaring people and he just laughed. Officers were notified.
8:46 p.m. – A woman called to report she was notified by an alarm company of an alarm at an address on South Birch. She said she viewed video surveillance cameras and saw nothing amiss, but she did hear screaming and asked for an officer to check it out. The officer said the residence was secure and the screaming the caller heard was from children playing in the area.
11:48 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at the Sports Complex on North Industrial Park Road. The subjects in the vehicle agreed to leave the area.
