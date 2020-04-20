7:56 a.m. – A caller reported a cow loose on Highway 65 South near Flexsteel. Officers were notified.
8:40 a.m. – A man called to report another man entered the caller’s residence and hit him several times while trying to take the phone from his hand. A formal battery complaint was filed.
10:08 a.m. – A man called to report someone threw a TV in a dumpster on South Cherry. An officer made contact with the suspect, who said it had actually been his daughter that dumped the TV. He said he would make arrangements to have it removed.
1133 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be removing debris from the roadway at Central and Walnut.
11:42 a.m. – A woman called to report theft of property from Humble Heart Ministries. A formal complaint was filed.
12:15 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Country Circle. Information passed on to Animal Control.
12:39 p.m. – A caller reported a driver ran off the roadway on Industrial Park Road outside Thorpe Industries. An officer filed a formal reported and the 21-year-old female driving was issued a citation.
2:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend hit her and threw a toy at her 2-year-old daughter before leaving the residence on South Ash. An officer arrested the 33-year-old man for third-degree domestic batter and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $2,990, as well as on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. He was later released on a signature bond because no local jails were accepting prisoners.
2:59 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her niece was possibly involved in a disturbance with her boyfriend at an address on North Rowland. An officer spoke to the female subject, who said she was fine and didn’t want to have any contact with her aunt.
3:31 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife was refusing to let him have their children for court-ordered visitation again. Information noted for future reference.
3:40 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled motorist at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. The vehicle was back on the road when the officer left the scene.
3:37 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked in front of a residence on South Ash for several days. An officer said the vehicle was legally parked and wasn’t a traffic hazard.
5:30 p.m. – A caller reported graffiti on the back of the building at Ozark Auto Body. A formal complaint was filed.
5:51 p.m. – A female subject called to report theft of a gun. She went to the HPD later and filed a formal complaint.
5:56 p.m. – A man called to report an unwanted female subject at an address on South Ash. An officer said the female’s brother and father were going to pick her up with 45 minutes. The man called again about an hour later to report the two men had kicked in the back door of the house. An officer spoke to all parties involved and said no one wanted to pursue charges. The female and her family members left the residence.
6:19 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported swerving all over the roadway on South Pine. Officers were notified.
7:02 p.m. – A caller reported possible animal abuse at an address on North Willow. Information left for Animal Control.
7:25 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his ex-girlfriend and their son at an address on Grandview. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
11:42 p.m. – A noise disturbance was reported at an address on Cottonwood Road. The caller was advised to contact her landlord.
