12:09 a.m. – A female subject called to report two men with flashlights were looking around behind her residence on Union Road. An officer said the call was unfounded and the caller was suffering a mental lapse.
1:05 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband was highly intoxicated and possibly suicidal at a motel. An officer spoke to the man, who was very intoxicated but was just trying to get away from his wife for the night.
2:13 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 14-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
9:16 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her daughter at an address on Highway 65 North because she was supposed to let the caller know she was OK. An officer spoke to the subject, who was fine and said she would contact her mother.
9:31 a.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a woman screaming in a residence on West Gordon. An officer said there were two boys fighting over a toy and was the source of the noise.
10:11 a.m. – A caller reported a man with a gun went into a vacant residence on Larkspur Lane. An officer said the man reported his mother was going to move into the residence and he armed himself before checking it out after finding a sleeping bag inside.
11:27 a.m. – A male subject called to report locking his keys in his vehicle parked outside The Home Depot. Assist completed.
11:58 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a man stating his son had beaten him at an address on South Chestnut. An officer said the 28-year-old son was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment due to being off his medications.
12:23 p.m. – A man called to update sex offender registry information.
2:43 p.m. – A woman called to report she lived outside the city, but had been in the city limits when her dog got loose. Information passed on to Animal Control.
3:02 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about driving a vehicle without a windshield. He was advised not to drive the vehicle and of the proper way to have it moved.
3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject screaming outside an address on West Bogle. An officer said the woman was upset about her boyfriend leaving, but she was advised to go back inside and not bother her neighbors.
3:44 p.m. – A woman called to report the laptop computer her daughter got from school was missing, along with another laptop that was not functioning. She declined a formal complaint, but said she would talk to the school resource officer the following Monday.
4:04 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
7:48 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female toddler who had been playing in the street on East Prospect. An officer spoke to the girl’s grandfather, who said the girl had figured out how to unlock the doors but they had that resolved. The officer also seized a controlled substance from the residence and issued the man a citation.
7:37 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject carrying a large piece of metal while walking in front of McDonald’s on Main Street. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:58 p.m. – A caller reported cattle loose on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer put the bovine back in the pasture.
9:01 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son had been evicted from her residence on Racquet Run a few days earlier, but he returned and was being abusive to her. An officer arrested the 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but he was later released on a signature bond.
9:48 p.m. – A man called to report a water leak inside a vacant house on South Ash. On-call water department personnel were notified.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly aggressive dog running loose on North Oak. An officer picked up the dog and took it to the city pound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.