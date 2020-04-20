12:49 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing what sounded like someone knocking on the window of her residence on West Bower. An officer checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
11:56 a.m. – A woman called to report the father of her 3-year-old son took the boy to Missouri and was refusing to return him. She was advised of her options and law enforcement in Missouri was also notified.
12:02 p.m. – A woman called to report she had served her adult son with eviction papers, but he had returned. She said she needed to go home to get some items for work, but couldn’t while he was present. She was advised she would have to continue with the formal eviction process.
12:31 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Dry Branch Drive due to stolen lawn ornaments. Officers were notified.
3:19 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man charging him as a habitual offender with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but no area jail would hold him due to COVID-19 protocol. As such, he was later released on a signature bond.
3:44 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving The Links. A caller said the subject had been driving erratically while screaming and yelling. An officer arrested the 46-year-old woman for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit to chemical test and resisting arrest with bond set at $3,020. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for detox and incarceration.
5:08 p.m. – A man called to report his 17-year-old son as a runaway. He said he last saw the boy the previous Tuesday. A formal complaint was filed.
7:30 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious male subject outside Walmart asked her to buy him groceries. She said she declined the request, then he started walking around looking in other people’s vehicles. An officer made contact with the 62-year-old man on a traffic stop and said he was fine. He said he was just trying to get food and was leaving the area.
8:22 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend locked her out of their residence on Brewer Street and threatened to meet her at the door with a gun if she returned. She said she didn’t want to file formal charges, but wanted back in the residence. An officer said the woman was allowed back inside and the subjects were still arguing, but they agreed to keep it civil.
8:23 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop for a K-9 search. Assist completed.
9:05 p.m. – A caller reported several reckless drivers revving their engines and “rolling coal” on the Walmart parking lot. A few minutes later, another caller reported the subjects were honking their horns outside McDonald’s to the point that she couldn’t order food. An officer responded and told the remaining drivers to cease and desist, as well as explaining the potential consequences if they didn’t comply.
11:15 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a motorist with car problems at Highways 65 North and 43. The driver said he was waiting for someone with a tow strap to help him move the vehicle to a parking lot off the street.
11:18 p.m. – A caller reported people possibly doing drugs inside a vehicle parked on South Vine. An officer responded and said the vehicle was unoccupied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.