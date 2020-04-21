12:33 a.m. – A 42-year-old woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her 36-year-old boyfriend robbing her and trying to hit her. A formal complaint was filed.
8:12 a.m. – A woman called to report someone stole her clothing from the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply and she found out the owner did have video surveillance footage. A formal theft complaint was filed.
8:30 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible drug overdose at an address on North Pine. The dispatcher said the call was made from a phone that could only make emergency calls, so there was no way to call that individual back. An officer said a 41-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment and drug paraphernalia was seized.
10:15 a.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Capps Road. The caller said a man pulled up to the residence and then a woman was heard yelling in the residence. Officers responded, but they said it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time.
10:20 a.m. – Greene County (Missouri) authorities requested an officer check a residence on Beverly Drive for a male juvenile reported as a runaway. An officer said the boy was located at an address on South Oak, then taken to the Missouri/Arkansas state line and released to his parents.
10:31 a.m. – A man called to report he was operating a golf cart at Bunker Road and Daly Drive when a motorist hit him and left the scene. A formal complaint was filed.
12:16 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a patient being treated there for a sexual assault. An officer spoke to the victim, who said the incident occurred in Bergman. A Boone County deputy arrived and took over the investigation.
1:36 p.m. – A man called to report lawn ornaments stolen from an address on West Sherman. A formal complaint was filed.
1:42 p.m. – A woman called stating the vehicle she had reported stolen April 14 was returned to her. A supplemental report was filed and the vehicle was removed from the computer system.
2:43 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said the subjects reported it had been verbal only and they agreed to calm down for the evening.
4:19 p.m. – Washington County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,550 professional bond.
4:16 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said the male subject involved agreed to leave for a while and the female subject agreed to calm down.
4:35 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject pushing and shoving a male subject around outside an address on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived on scene and the man said it had been verbal only.
5:14 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been in a verbal altercation with her ex-husband and a female subject with him at the caller’s residence. She said they were gone at the time and she didn’t want to file a formal complaint, but she did request extra patrol. Officers were notified.
5:25 p.m. – A caller reported a man on a motorcycle had a wreck at West Rush and North Spring and the motorcycle was on top of him. The caller helped the man out from under the motorcycle and he didn’t appear to be injured. An officer said the 52-year-old man declined medical treatment and left the area after getting the bike running.
5:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
6:05 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog running loose near Lake Harrison Park. Information passed on to Animal Control.
6:39 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Central Avenue from the Bypass. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
7:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street in front of Neighborhood Diner. An officer stopped the vehicle and cited the 28-year-old man driving for possession of controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.
7:50 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a woman screaming at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the woman in the residence and advised her of the potential consequences if police had to return due to her screaming.
8:32 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a group of juveniles gathered outside the Sports Complex. He later said the juveniles were fine and not doing anything illegal.
9:49 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog running loose on West Stephenson. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:59 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects were outside an address on North Willow and one was threatening the other. An officer spoke to the subjects, one of whom said he was off his medication, but had taken just before officers arrived on scene. He was advised to go inside for the night.
