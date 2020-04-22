12:31 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a woman screaming in a residence on West Prospect. An officer drove and walked through the area, but all was quiet at the time.
8:34 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about harassment from her estranged husband, but she disconnected before an officer could speak with her.
8:45 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cherry and Bower.
10:02 a.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside The Home Depot. An officer said the vehicle’s windows were left cracked and the dog wasn’t in distress.
10:30 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Sullivan Pharmacy. Information noted for future reference.
10:39 a.m. – A woman called to report finding a large amount of cash on the parking lot outside Casey’s on South Main. The money was left with employees at the store, who said they would contact the subject who they thought had just bought a pizza.
12:28 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking beside the Bypass near the city shop appeared to be fighting with himself. An officer said the subject was fine.
1:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside the Revenue Office. Officers were notified.
1:09 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity in a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North, but an officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:19 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
2:29 p.m. – An employee at Country Mart reported a female subject took a 20-ounce bottle of soda and left the store in a vehicle southbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Watkins Avenue and harassing other dogs. An officer spoke to the owner of the offending animal and told him to control the dog.
2:59 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about getting her personal property back from her ex-boyfriend’s residence. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
3:08 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside NARMC. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:27 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife refusing to let him have court-ordered visitation with their children. Information noted for future reference.
4:46 p.m. – A woman called to report juveniles walked past her residence and put trash in her Orion receptacle, then they cursed at her when she asked them to stop. An officer said he would try to make contact with the juveniles later.
5:32 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Harrison Fire and Rescue at an address on East Rogers where a motorist hit a natural gas meter on private property. Assist completed.
5:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Chestnut. Information left for Animal Control.
6:57 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officer keep an eye out for a possibly suicidal/homicidal 20-year-old male subject. Officers were notified. A few minutes later, an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description given, but it was the wrong person.
8:21 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her ex-boyfriend violated the protection order she held against him. A formal complaint was filed.
8:43 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject got out of a vehicle and climbed a fence around a residence on Hummingbird. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived, but the information was noted for future reference in case any other problems were reported later.
9:05 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a suspicious vehicle at Woodland Park. He said the subjects were out enjoying the playground, but they were advised it was closed due to the pandemic and they agreed to leave.
9:32 p.m. – A caller reported people loitering on the parking lot outside the Oasis Bar and Grill, but an officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
10:24 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects with flashlights running around Oxford Lane. An officer said it was a group of female juveniles who were planning to meet male friends, but they agreed to go home due to the curfew ordinance.
10:25 p.m. – A woman called to report she heard some men talking in the area of the Super 8 Motel and she thought they were planning to break into her fifth wheel. An officer said the woman was probably hearing employees talking outside The Home Depot as he didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
10:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject walking at Spruce and Sherman. He later said it was a 13-year-old boy out looking at the city, but he agreed to return home.
10:47 p.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler took down road signs at Highways 43 and 7 South. Newton County authorities were asked to try to locate the vehicle and obtain insurance information from the driver.
