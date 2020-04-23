12:15 a.m. – A man called to report an unwanted female subject at his residence on East Prospect was harassing him and he wanted her removed. An officer advised the caller the woman couldn’t be removed, so he was advised to remove himself from the situation if he thought it might turn physical.
2:38 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband had gone to her residence on East Milum, then he got upset when she said she was going to call police and left on foot. Officers didn’t locate the subject, but the caller was advised of the proper steps to obtain an order of protection.
5:18 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on an 18-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on speeding and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,116. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was cited and released with a new court date.
5:35 a.m. – A male subject called to report his friend had received multiple death threats. He said a group of teenagers were promising to go to his friend’s house and shoot it up. Officers began searching for the suspects and eventually located them in a vehicle near the city limits on Highway 43 South. Two male subjects, ages 18 and 19, were arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening with bond set at $2,500 each. They were later released on signature bonds.
6:59 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer drive by a parking lot where her daughter was selling puppies and make sure she was safe. An officer spoke to the woman and explained her options.
7:50 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in a pickup with Texas tags and hauling firewood southbound on the Bypass from Prospect Avenue. Officers were notified.
8:36 a.m. – An employee at Holiday Inn Express reported illegal dumping at the business. An officer said the caller was going to check the trash for any identifying documents and would send in pictures if anything was located.
8:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a resident reporting animal entrails on the roadway at West Stephenson and South Pine. Firefighters and the Arkansas Department of Transportation were also notified.
9:37 a.m. – A caller reported a cow loose on Speer Drive near the low-water bridge. Officers were notified.
10:13 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
10:47 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Wilson Avenue. Information noted.
11:24 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. Information given.
11:43 a.m. – A 33-year-old man called to report he was a registered sex offender in Missouri, but he was moving to Harrison. Information passed on to the detective division.
12:16 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with no tags had been parked the wrong way on Cliff Circle for more than a month. An officer left a 24-hour tow warning on the vehicle.
12:43 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled motorist at Goblin Drive and Industrial Park Road. Assist completed.
1:25 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Walnut. Information noted.
1:56 p.m. – A 29-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for theft by receiving, fraudulent use of a credit card and second-degree forgery with bond set at $15,000. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:20 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving the Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no probable cause for a traffic stop.
4:35 p.m. – A woman reported receiving harassing communications. She was referred to the BCSO due to the location of her residence and the nature of the messages received.
5 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unprotected in the rain outside an address on South Maple. Information passed on to Animal Control.
7:52 p.m. – A caller reported some dogs running loose on South Walnut. Information left for Animal Control.
7:53 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing overalls was standing in the middle of Main Street near Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:53 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject, possibly a juvenile, riding a bicycle with no lights westbound on Capps Road from the five-way stop. An officer checked the area, but the rider was gone.
10:28 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report someone knocking on her door and she was shaken up. Officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area, but the subject was told to call again on the regular line if it happened again.
10:34 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 41-year-old man for DWI, improper use of registration, careless or prohibited driving, failure to carry driver’s license, refusal to submit to chemical test and no seat belt with bond set at $2,060. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:43 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been kidnapped and was on a dirt road in the Western Grove area. Officers determined the woman was a cancer patient who had been given a new medication that might have made her hallucinate. EMS was also notified.
