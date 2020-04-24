8:56 a.m. – An employee at a convenience store reported an older male subject had made sexual comments to her and also said ISIS was taking all of his money. She said he left on foot and she asked that he be issued a criminal trespass warning for the business if located. Officers were notified.
9:49 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:56 a.m. – An 11-year-old boy called to report his mother pushed him down the stairs and then hurt his little brother. An officer responded and found the woman had filed a Family in Need of Services petition due to the boy’s behavior and everything was fine at the time.
10:18 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Manhattan due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
10:33 a.m. – A female subject reported a male subject was stalking her. A formal complaint was filed for harassment.
11:24 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a female subject who had shoplifted from the store and fled from officers in the past was sitting in a vehicle parked in front of the store. An officer issued the 20-year-old subject a criminal trespass warning for the business.
11:34 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Alberta Street. An officer said a tree had fallen on the fence where the dogs lived and the owner was going to take care of it.
12 p.m. – A caller reported a bat living in a stairwell at The Links. Animal Control was notified.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported a live chicken had apparently fallen from a truck near Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer removed the fowl from the roadway.
1:43 p.m. – A woman called to report she had sold some items through Facebook and was paid with checks on a non-existent account. An officer took her statement and filed a formal complaint for fraud.
1:47 p.m. – A caller reported a woman with a child had been sitting in a vehicle parked on Gladden Street for more than an hour and she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer arrested the 32-year-old woman for DWI, driving on a suspended license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a minor, careless or prohibited driving and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $10,000. She was also served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on possession of controlled substance, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $2,235. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. The child was released to a DHS worker.
2:20 p.m. – A caller reported panhandlers on the parking lot outside Caspian Flowers. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
2:25 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving Dairy Queen. Officers were notified.
3:50 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog that knocked her down a month ago had possibly killed her cat. An officer said there was no evidence of the dog killing her cat, which happened three weeks earlier, and the dog wasn’t running loose at the time. Information left for Animal Control.
5:33 p.m. – A man called to report someone broke into his secured vehicle while it was parked on South Sycamore, staling tools and the license plate. A formal complaint was filed.
7:07 p.m. – A man called to report a female subject creating a disturbance at an address on South Oak. An officer spoke to the parties and determined it had been verbal only, but the woman was issued a criminal trespass warning for the residence and the caller was advised of the process to obtain an order of protection.
8:26 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her 14-year-old daughter, who was refusing to do as she was told. An officer arrested the 40-year-old woman for disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $675. She was later released on a signature bond.
9:24 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor called him stating someone with a flashlight was walking around the caller’s residence on Speer Drive. An officer said the subject was a juvenile who was walking home and everything was fine.
9:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report she received a call from an elderly woman who said she was trying to call her son and was confused. An officer made contact with the son, who said he would go take care of his mother.
9:37 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on South Main near East South Avenue. Officers were notified.
11:08 p.m. – A woman called to report she was in a disturbance with her boyfriend and daughter and she wanted them to leave the residence on West Gordon. An officer said there had been a dispute, but it had been verbal only.
