10:42 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive pit bull running loose on North Rowland. An officer located the owner of the animal and issued her a citation for dog at large.
11:27 a.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend texted her stating he was going to go to her place of employment. An officer responded, but the subject had fled in a vehicle northbound on Main Street. An officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, advising the 27-year-old man to cease all communication with the caller.
11:42 a.m. – An employee at Caspian Flowers reported a man who was panhandling outside the store made rude comments to her when she told him he couldn’t be on the property before leaving in a vehicle. She only asked the information be noted for future reference.
11:51 a.m. – A caller reported a small child left unattended in a vehicle outside Vapor Maven. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
11:36 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Wheeler Field due to drivers doing donuts on the parking lot and throwing out trash. Officers were notified.
11:56 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about delivering some guns to another subject and doing so outside the HPD. He was advised to make sure the guns were unloaded and not pointed at anyone.
1:46 p.m. – A caller reported a female dog that appeared to have recently given birth running loose on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
1:55 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Harrison Fire and Rescue at an address on Union Road in response to a possible drug overdose. A 32-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for treatment and evaluation.
2:17 p.m. – A caller reported a dog that appeared to have recently had pups running loose on Silver Valley Road. Animal Control was notified.
2:34 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a male psychiatric patient. The officer said the 31-year-old man agreed to calm down and be treated.
2:40 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Court. Animal Control was notified.
3:13 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a vehicle parked at the lookout on Harrison Hill. Two subjects were cleared from the abandoned building and the officer issued them warnings for criminal trespass.
3:19 p.m. – A 46-year-old man called to update sex offender registration.
3:35 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about getting a vehicle out of impound because the owner’s personal property was inside and the owner was also hospitalized. An officer explained her options.
4:44 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with what appeared to be a stalled vehicle at Highway 43 and Maplewood Cemetery Road. He later said the subjects were looking for a phone that had been thrown from the vehicle.
5:22 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from the south interchange. Officers were notified.
5:25 p.m. – A caller reported some drivers possibly racing on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the drivers were gone when he checked the area.
5:40 p.m. – A male subject called to report some juveniles harassing him at his residence. He only asked the information be noted for future reference.
5:42 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son causing problems and getting in her face. An officer said there had been a disturbance over pills, but it had been verbal only and the son agreed to stay elsewhere for the night.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported a mother and daughter fighting in the middle of North Pine Street. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and he was transporting a male juvenile to another residence. While dropping the juvenile off, the officer said he’d be out helping an elderly woman who had fallen on North Robinson while trying to unload groceries. Assist completed.
6:34 p.m. – A male subject went to the PD to talk to an officer about retrieving his personal property from a former residence. An officer arrested the subject on an HPD warrant for prohibited burning, criminal mischief, failure to control or report a dangerous fire and arson with bond set at $50,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:25 p.m. – A man called to report a juvenile continually going to the caller’s residence on North Spruce. He was advised to call again when the juvenile was present and an officer would talk to his guardian.
7:43 p.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband had given the keys to a vehicle the caller owned to a female subject who refused to return them. An officer explained that because the subjects were still legally married, they would have to go to court to establish ownership.
7:45 p.m. – A caller reported drivers of large pickups were generating large amounts of smoke in the area of Walmart. An officer said the drivers were gone when he checked the area.
8:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor was intoxicated and harassing him. An officer spoke to the neighbor and told her to leave the caller alone.
8:38 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Larkspur Lane due to someone possibly burning candles in a vacant residence. An officer said there were heaters left on in the residence and it could have appeared they were candles.
9:24 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Highway 7 North. An officer said the disturbance was verbal only, but the owners were advised of the proper eviction process to have their adult son removed from the residence.
11:10 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Stephenson due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers were notified.
