12:09 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 near Walmart. Officers were notified.
12:24 a.m. – A caller reported a cow loose on Highway 397, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
12:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged a tree had fallen outside Neighbor’s Mill, but it didn’t damage any utility lines.
12:59 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked on Younes Drive.
1:06 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking a vacant residence on North Sycamore. He later said it appeared someone had kicked in the doors and trashed the residence. Information noted for future reference.
2:52 a.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle with possible injuries was reported on Highway 43 near Old Bergman Road. An officer said there were no injuries, but a 16-year-old boy was issued a citation.
5:39 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Highway 7 North, but an officer said it had been verbal only.
7:27 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of The Home Depot. Officers were notified.
8:11 a.m. – A male subject called to report he thought a woman was being held against her will at an address on South Chestnut. He said he spoke to the woman, who said she was there of her own free will, but he believed otherwise. Officers were notified.
9:18 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was off his medications was creating a disturbance at an address on Nancy Street. An officer said the 29-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:26 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet, possibly in the area of the Short Stop. Information logged in case it was turned in.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on West Ridge and that several people had been going back and forth from it. An officer said the vehicle was towed because it was illegally parked.
12:04 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Cherry. An officer cited a 17-year-old boy into juvenile court for domestic battery. He was later released into the custody of his mother.
1:03 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Country Club Road. An officer said the vehicle was legally parked, but it would be towed if not moved within a few hours. Another officer said the vehicle had been removed by about 9 that night.
2:50 p.m. – A caller reported someone operating a four-wheeler around Ruff Trailer Park. An officer said the rider was no longer in the area when he arrived.
4:41 p.m. – A caller reported a small child left unattended in a vehicle outside Casey’s on South Main Street. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
5:34 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor harassing and threatening her husband outside an address on Shamrock Drive. An officer said there had been a dispute regarding a water bottle being thrown in the neighbor’s yard by the caller, who denied doing it.
6:03 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an apparent disabled vehicle at Highway 65 and Airport Road. He later said the driver was just lost and needed directions to Walmart. Assist completed.
6:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report her 8-year-old brother didn’t return home with his friends after they went to the playground at Forest Heights Elementary. An officer said the boy was located later and returned home.
6:50 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Alberta. An officer took the dog to the city pound, but a woman called about 11 that night stating it belonged to her. She was advised to contact the HPD the following morning to see about retrieving the dog. The information was also left for Animal Control.
7:17 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor yelling at the caller’s 11-year-old child outside an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer advised the subject to contact the parent of the child rather than trying to handle a problem on their own. The residents were also notified of the city leash law for dogs.
7:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject took her cell phone. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that that the information be noted for future reference.
7:21 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a civil standby. The officer advised her of her options.
8:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject had been driving by the caller’s residence and flipping her off. She said she wanted to press charges, but she was advised nothing criminal had taken place at the time. The information was noted for future reference.
8:05 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 26-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,740 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was cited and released with a new court date.
11:44 p.m. – A caller reported a driver trying to do donuts on the Walmart parking lot before leaving southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
