2:09 a.m. – A caller reported a strong odor of natural gas on North Spruce. Black Hills Energy was also notified.
3:02 a.m. – A caller reported two suspicious vehicles parked on North Robinson and the caller suspected drug activity. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area.
7:33 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a structure fire at 210 North Willow with someone left inside the residence. Firefighters and officers responded, along with NARMC and an officer filed a formal report.
10:38 a.m. – A caller reported small children riding around in plastic cars on South Oak with no parents in sight, but an officer said the juveniles were gone when he checked the area.
12:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving information that an airplane heading from Madison County to Newton County might have to crash land due to engine failure. Boone County later reported they had been in contact with the FAA, who said the plane had landed, been repaired and was back in the air.
12:24 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about getting her vehicle back from her daughter. An officer made contact with the daughter, who agreed to return the vehicle immediately and the caller declined any formal complaint.
12:26 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject who often drives recklessly on South Sycamore while children were present. Officers were notified.
1:59 p.m. – A caller reported a motorcycle/car wreck at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive. An officer out on the call served a 22-year-old female subject with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines on public intoxication. She was released with a new court date.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive pit bull running loose on East Argyle. An officer said the dog was put back in the yard where it belonged and a note was left for the owner to contact the HPD.
8:35 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject in a pickup stopped on Old Farm Road and stared at her angrily, then drove away after he apparently realized she wasn’t who he thought she was. She said she didn’t think a lot about it at the time, but she started to worry. Extra patrol was issued and the information was noted for future reference.
10:07 p.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at address on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the occupant was watching TV and it was too loud, but he agreed to turn it down.
11:28 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband locked her out of their residence while they were arguing. About the same time, the man called to report his wife was creating a disturbance, so he shut her outside the house. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the subjects agreed to separate for the night.
