4:57 a.m. – A caller reported seeing a coyote walking around the area of Prospect and Hickory and was concerned for the safety of any child in the area. Officers were notified.
5:59 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding a subject walking on Highway 65 in the area of Walmart. They said they had been searching for a female subject and asked for an officer to check the area. The officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
8:35 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject went to an address on South Main, sat down and began taking off his clothes. When asked what he was doing, he put his clothes back on and went outside, getting in a parked vehicle. When asked again what he was doing, he said he thought he was told he could take the vehicle. He then took off walking on South Main. An officer located the 25-year-old man and arrested him for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond because the Boone County Jail wasn’t accepting such inmates.
9:07 a.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on North Rowland. An officer said the dog was gone when he checked the area.
9:58 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report a very agitated female subject causing a disturbance outside the Shipley Baking Co. and had done damage to a vehicle on the property. An officer arrested the 36-year-old woman for open container in vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $800. She was later released on a signature bond.
10:01 a.m. – A woman called to report someone stole the license plate from a vehicle that had been parked on North Liberty. A formal complaint was filed.
10:26 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject exposing himself to motorists on Main Street. An officer spoke to the man about potential consequences of his behavior.
11:28 a.m. – A female subject called to report having a problem with birds in the attic of her house. Animal Control was notified.
11:34 a.m. A woman called to report having problems with bats in her parents’ home. Animal Control was notified.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects possibly smoking a controlled substance in a vehicle parked outside Splash Car Wash. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
12:18 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a bicycle in the turn lane of near Claridge on Highway 65 South. An officer said the subject was off the roadway when he checked the area.
1:21 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a possible scam she received by mail. The officer said it wasn’t a scam and the woman was just asking how to send money to a charity.
1:56 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor had been yelling and cussing at her outside her residence, then started trying to contact her via Facebook after she went inside. She was advised to block the neighbor on Facebook and to call again if the in-person harassment continued.
2:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her email account was hacked, as well as some banking information. She was advised to have her bank lock her accounts and to call again if she noticed money missing from her bank.
3:03 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD with a disoriented elderly woman. An officer called the woman’s son, who went to the HPD to pick up his mother.
3:18 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported witnessing a male subject being thrown out of a vehicle on West Ridge. An officer said the subject and his parents declined medical treatment. They said they would take him home to let him sleep it off. No one else in the area witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle.
4:31 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone stole a tire from her vehicle while it was parked outside The Links. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
4:32 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $1,920 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:36 p.m. – A woman called to report someone took a check out of an envelope in her mailbox, then left the envelope behind. She said she had already notified the friend who sent the check and it had been voided. She also said she would contact the Post Office the following day.
6:12 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a vehicle tried to run over another male subject on foot, then fled the area on West Stephenson. An officer was informed that the license plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
7:57 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbors allow their dogs to run loose. The dogs had been urinating on the porch of her residence and even scratched her 11-month-old child. An officer spoke to the owners of the dogs and told them they would be cited if they didn’t follow the city’s leash law.
