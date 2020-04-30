1:15 a.m. – A caller reported multiple people with baseball bats fighting outside the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43. When customers announced they were calling the police, the subjects got in several vehicles and left southbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified, but they didn’t locate any vehicles matching the descriptions given.
4:18 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the NARMC emergency room. Information logged for insurance purposes.
7:08 a.m. – A caller reported a red calf running loose on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer said the owner was on scene tending to the animal when he arrived.
10:02 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old female subject for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the city limits. Officers were notified, but NARMC soon reported the incident involved a medical emergency and the driver was going to the hospital.
12:08 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside Open Door Baptist Church. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
12:12 p.m. – An employee at Pippin Wholesale reported a male subject with a bald head riding a bicycle and littering on the company’s property after being told numerous times to stay away. An officer issued the man a warning for criminal trespass and he agreed to leave the area.
12:30 p.m. – A caller reported a minibike had been missing from his residence for about a week. A formal complaint was filed. About 7:30, he called again to report someone riding the bike on North 2nd Street. Officers responded and arrested a 21-year-old male subject for theft by receiving, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,440 professional bond.
1:14 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Sherman and Spruce.
1:24 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Arvest Bank on Highway 65 North due to a male subject walking around employees’ vehicles. Officers were notified.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Capps Road. Officers were notified.
2:09 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Ridge. Information left for Animal Control.
2:23 p.m. – A woman called to report her 12-year-old granddaughter had run away from home again. An officer located the girl and the Department of Human Services was notified to mediate the problem.
3:03 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor threatening to kill the caller’s cats. She declined a formal complaint, but asked for an officer to talk to the neighbor. Information noted and passed on to officers.
3:30 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife was refusing to let him see their children for court-ordered visitation. Information noted for future reference.
4:10 p.m. – A caller reported three children riding in the back of a Jeep without wearing seat belts. The caller said the vehicle was last seen pulling onto the parking lot outside the Holiday Inn Express. An officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle and said the report had been unfounded.
6:10 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a bank bag he found outside Arvest Bank. It was returned to the owner.
6:19 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on Beverly Drive. An officer spoke to the subject about the potential consequences should police be called again for the same complaint.
7:13 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on South Pine near KCWD radio station. Officers were notified.
7:13 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles had taken down the police tape around the park at Sherman and Maple. An officer said there were six children in the park when he arrived, but they agreed to leave until the park was officially opened again.
8:52 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance in an apartment at The Links. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute in the unit, but the subjects involved agreed to calm down for the night.
11:55 p.m. – A woman called to report she had purchased a vehicle from a man in Oklahoma, but he was then harassing her for more money. She was advised it was a civil matter and that she would have to contact Oklahoma authorities about the harassment issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.