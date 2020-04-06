6:10 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject outside Pippin Wholesale was yelling at himself and trying to get in the building. An officer said the 36-year-old man was trying to find a dry cloth to clean his glasses, but he agreed to leave the area.
6:57 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance standing beside the Bypass. An officer said the subject wasn’t in the roadway at the time.
8:29 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sam Alexander Pharmacy.
8:31 a.m. – An employee at Wendy’s reported some subjects tried to pay for food with a debit card, but the reader said the card was to be confiscated. The subjects then left northbound on Highway 65 in a vehicle. An officer didn’t locate the subjects, but he took the card and was going to check with H&R Block for any potential victim information.
8:37 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the legality of an 8-year-old girl riding in the front seat of a vehicle. An officer explained seat belt laws.
9:24 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:33 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to reported a suspicious male subject walking around the First Assembly of God Church. An officer spoke to the 18-year-old male subject, who said he had been in a dispute with his father and was out walking and thinking.
9:57 a.m. – A woman called to talk about issues she was having with her estranged husband regarding child custody. An officer explained her options because they hadn’t been to court at the time.
12:04 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported an unwanted male subject at the business. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
12:13 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a homeless man who was staying in the wooded area behind Walmart, but she hadn’t heard from him for two days. An officer determined the subject was supposed to have been given a ride to Branson, Missouri, the previous night, but officers and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for him.
12:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone had stolen property from the bed of his pickup while it was parked overnight on North Robinson. An officer tried to return the call, but the subject didn’t answer.
12:22 p.m. – A man called to report a mechanic had been working on his vehicle for more than a month, but he couldn’t make contact with him. An officer spoke to both parties, who agreed to work it out between themselves.
12:41 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Yarbrough Auto Sales.
1:36 p.m. – A reckless and possibly intoxicated driver was reported on South Main Street. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was fine. A 27-year-old woman in the vehicle was found to have a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license, but authorities didn’t want any action taken due to COVID-19 precautions.
1:56 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a bank card he found on West Stephenson.
1:57 p.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old male subject for theft by receiving with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but no local jails would hold him due to COVID-19 precautions, so he was released and the warrant remained active.
2:18 p.m. – A woman called to report several crows attacked an owl and it was injured. She was referred to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission authorities.
3:19 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject stole clothing from her residence. Officers were notified.
3:38 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife was refusing to let him have their children even though they shared joint custody. A formal complaint was filed for interfering with child custody.
4:03 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his ex-wife failed to show up for child custody exchange. He said they usually meet at the HPD, but she refused to leave her house that day. Information noted for future reference.
4:27 p.m. – An officer advised he had been following a vehicle when the driver suddenly stopped on South Pine. The driver said he thought the officer was performing a traffic stop, but the officer didn’t activate his blue lights. Information noted for future reference.
4:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an open door on the storage building at the old junior high. He later said there was no damage apparent and no one was inside.
4:52 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the parking lot outside ALDI. Information left for Animal Control.
4:53 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out in the wooded area behind Walmart. He later said two subjects agreed to leave the area and they would make arrangements to remove the camping property left in the woods.
8:56 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at Salsa’s Grill was yelling at customers and starting to scare people. An officer said the subject agreed to move along.
9:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report a girl in Conway was harassing him and threatening to call the FBI on him. He said he had been talking to her online and sent her a video of himself, then she told him she was 15 years old. He later went to the HPD to show an officer the messages and the information was noted for future reference.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the man and woman agreed to stay in different rooms in the house for the night. A few minutes later, the man called again to report the subjects were yelling at him about calling police. An officer said it had still been verbal only. About an hour later, the caller reported the disturbance was underway again. A 40-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree domestic battery and later released after posting $1,710 professional bond.
