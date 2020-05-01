12:14 a.m. – A caller reported a driver in a vehicle with no taillights turning onto Mountain Vista Road. Boone County authorities were also notified.
12:53 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 65 near Walmart. Officers were notified.
3:11 a.m. – A man called to report he was having a manic attack and he was afraid his wife would hurt him. Officers responded and the man was later taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:29 a.m. – An employee at Windstream reported a vehicle abandoned outside the business. Dispatch made contact with the registered owner and advised him to contact the company about the disabled vehicle.
7:49 a.m. – An employee at Cox Communications reported finding a suitcase behind the business. An officer took care of the item.
8:30 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the legality of parking a trash dumpster on a city street. Information given.
9:12 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject leading a dog left a trash bag at a residence on North Rowland and picked up something else, then walked behind the house. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:08 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD asking for help filling out paperwork for his wife’s medical marijuana card. Assist completed.
11:03 a.m. – A male subject called requesting help gaining entry to a residence on North Maple. Assist completed.
11:18 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 43-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license and inadequate insurance with bond set at $5,000. He was also arrested on a Newton County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender or report address change with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
11:32 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked at North Rowland and Lee was blocking traffic, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
11:50 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a scam in which she bought Amazon cards, but decided not to mail them off. She also said she didn’t give out any personal information other than her address. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:24 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing a hat, pink shirt, shorts and maroon stockings was yelling at himself in the area of Stephenson and Main. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
1:39 p.m. – Several callers reported a disturbance at an address on South Chestnut. An officer said there had been nothing physical between the subjects present, although a male subject had hit himself with a rock and was taken to NARMC for treatment.
3:22 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male patient who was on a hold walked out of the facility. An officer located the man and took him back to the hospital.
3:48 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was informed the license plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen. While following up on the investigation at an address on North Oak, the officer arrested a 27-year-old man for theft by receiving. He was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
4:05 p.m. – An employee at SKD Motors reported batteries and a stereo stolen from vehicles. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
5:51 p.m. – An employee at The Links reported some subjects who had been run off while fishing in a pond earlier in the day had returned and were fishing again. One male subject was issued a criminal trespass warning.
8:07 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was driving her 1-day-old baby home when someone threw a tennis ball at her vehicle on North 2nd Street. An officer spoke with some subjects at the residence and they said they had been tossing the ball back and forth when it got away from them. An officer explained to the caller that it would be impossible to prove intent, so she asked the information be noted for future reference.
9:15 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her husband returned home to find someone had locked two dogs in the crawl space under their home. She said they let the dogs out for food and water, but they ran off. Information left for Animal Control.
