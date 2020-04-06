2:55 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on an 18-year-old male subject for residential burglary, theft of property and second-degree forgery with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid.
9:42 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
10:11 a.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report he thought his wife and landlord were planning a scam against him. An officer explained his options.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman had been sitting in a vehicle parked at College and Walnut for some time. The subjects told an officer they had been in a verbal disturbance earlier that day and they agreed to move along.
11:04 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the Arkansas Welcome Center. An officer located a vehicle matching the description parked and occupied by two elderly subjects, but they weren’t intoxicated.
12:16 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his brother at a residence on East Washington. An officer made contact with the subject, who said his phone was broken and he couldn’t take or make calls.
12:23 p.m. – A woman called to report prescription medications stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
1:02 p.m. – A woman called to report her child was locked in a running vehicle parked outside Walmart. Assist completed.
2:03 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject she thought had been watching her since she moved into her residence on North Rowland had left a bag of clothing on the porch. An officer spoke to the male subject and advised him to leave the caller alone.
2:13 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General reported a female subject in the store had possibly been issued a criminal trespass warning for the business. An officer said the woman hadn’t been warned previously, but he issued her a warning for the store and another business nearby.
2:24 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at his step-granddaughter’s residence on North Spring Road. An officer said the subject had permission from the property owner to be present.
2:28 p.m. – A caller reported two suspicious male subjects parked one vehicle outside an address on South Hickory, then got in a different vehicle and left the area. An officer located the subjects, who said the other vehicle had run out of gas and they were going to get more.
2:38 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman in a physical altercation inside a vehicle in the drive-thru lane at Wendy’s. An officer stopped the vehicle and the subjects said it had been verbal only. The officer warned them they could be arrested if it happened again.
3:35 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject harassing him by phone. An officer said he would make contact with the subject.
3:38 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject exposed himself to a female customer at Big Lots, then left on foot. An officer said the alleged victim was gone when he arrived and the male subject was located nearby. He denied exposing himself to anyone and there was no video surveillance footage of the incident. An officer did issue the subject a criminal trespass warning for the business.
5:23 p.m. – A man called to report he left his wallet in a woman’s vehicle and she stole his bank card from it. An officer determined the incident happened outside the city limits, so the caller was referred to the BCSO.
5:40 p.m. – A caller reported a large tree fell across Capps Road and took down some power lines. ARDOT and Entergy were also notified.
5:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject tried to break into a residence on North Pine, then left a note stating he would break in any way he could. The caller then noticed pry marks on all windows and doors of the residence. The caller asked that the information be note for future reference and that the male subject be issued a criminal trespass warning if located. Officers were notified.
11:13 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects possibly trying to break into the Methodist Church on South Oak. An officer issued citations to two subjects walking in the area, but a 16-year-old boy was detained because he had been reported missing out of Springfield, Missouri. He was later released to his grandparents.
