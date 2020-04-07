12:34 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had parked on the driveway of her residence on South Spruce. She said she asked the subjects if they needed, but they refused to reply. She then shone a flashlight on the vehicle and the driver left southbound. Officers were notified.
1:07 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 46-year-old man who had been in a domestic disturbance and would have a knife wound to his left leg and upper right chest. Officers were notified.
6:03 a.m. – A woman called to report someone trying to break into her residence. She said she hadn’t seen anyone, but she could hear them. An officer determined the elderly woman was off her medication and hallucinating. EMS was notified, but she refused any medical attention.
6:43 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 14-year-old girl who had cut off her ankle monitor and ran away from home. Officers were notified.
9:08 a.m. – A 30-year-old man called in to update sex offender registry information.
9:48 a.m. – A man called to report being harassed by a neighbor. A formal complaint was filed.
9:41 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on highway 65 North. Assist completed.
11:03 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle behind Domino’s Pizza. Information noted for future reference.
11:35 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Century 21 Realty due to suspicious activity that had been caught on video surveillance. Officers were notified.
1:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject used his debit card at Walmart without his permission. An officer took his statement.
2:13 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver pulled onto the parking lot of the stone church off West Sherman Avenue. An officer said the vehicle was present, but unoccupied.
2:33 p.m. – A woman called to report the license plate lost or stolen from her vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
2:42 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a child screaming for help in the area of West Newman. An officer responded to the area and spoke to a witness who said the children were being loud and the parents loaded them in a vehicle and left the residence. No one was home at the time.
3:08 p.m. – A caller reported finding a used syringe at Minnie Harris Park. An officer properly disposed of the item.
3:06 p.m. – An employee at Ozark Mini Storage reported someone had cut the lock on the back fence gate and damaged a trailer. An officer said the employee would notify owners of the property in the storage buildings and they would file individual complaints if necessary. Extra patrol was also requested, and officers were notified.
5:08 p.m. – An officer went to the Green County Jail to transport a female inmate to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
3:32 p.m. – An employee at Wood Motor Company called to report one of their rental vehicles was stolen from an address on North Lucille. A formal complaint was filed, but the original caller notified the HPD that the vehicle had been recovered about three hours later.
5:29 p.m. – A woman called to report a stray dog on Natchez Trace. She said it wasn’t aggressive and she would hold onto the animal until Animal Control could take it, so the information was passed on to Animal Control.
5:37 p.m. – A woman called to report her adult son was creating a minor disturbance at their residence on South Ash, but she feared it could escalate. An officer said the son agreed to calm down and stay in the basement.
5:44 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 31-year-old man who fled on foot from an address on East South Avenue and could be armed. Officers were notified, but Boone County notified HPD that the man had been arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $6,246.81 cash only and he was being taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:20 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend tried to kick in the door of her residence and damaged other property as well. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol for a few days. The officer also advised her of the proper steps to obtain a protection order.
6:34 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects pushing and shoving each other around outside an address on East South Avenue, then one of them got in a vehicle and left southbound on Main Street. An officer spoke to the subject at the residence who said his mother’s boyfriend showed up and caused a scene. He declined a formal complaint because the subject was gone at the time.
6:38 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing a string trimmer from the back of her pickup, possibly in the area of Hester Drive or Wendy’s. Information noted in case it was turned in.
8:36 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a harassment complaint he had previously filed. He was advised to return and talk to the original investigating officer when he was working to fill out a supplemental statement.
9:36 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject approached her vehicle on the old junior high parking lot. She said she yelled at him and he said something in return, but she couldn’t hear him. An officer spoke to the male subject, who said he was just trying to borrow a phone to call his brother. The officer advised him not to be bothering other people.
11:29 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak at an address on Brewer Street. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
11:31 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle on the old junior high parking lot. The officer advised the two female subjects in the vehicle that they needed to go home.
11:43 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle on the parking lot outside the Cash Center. He later said a 36-year-old woman was giving her daughter driving lessons.
