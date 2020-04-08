12:10 a.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report a friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, was living in Harrison and was being threatened by a male subject in Newton County. She was advised there was nothing the HPD could do without some sort of identification information, so the caller was referred to Newton County authorities.
1:04 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged vandalism to buildings and property at Wheeler Field.
2:13 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked behind the car wash outside the White Oak Station on the Bypass. An officer arrested the 27-year-old man in the vehicle on HPD and BCSO warrants for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside Cornerstone Bank. He later said the occupant agreed to move along.
2:30 a.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend hit him in the face when he asked her to leave the residence on North Rowland and he wanted to press charges. An officer arrested the 24-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery and she was later released on a signature bond.
7:53 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a vehicle abandoned on the parking lot for several weeks. It wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the necessary steps to have it removed.
9:25 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult daughter had possibly been in a disturbance with her ex-husband at the Days Inn. An officer spoke to the daughter, who didn’t want to file a complaint and only wanted to clear her head. The officer left a statement form with her in case she changed her mind.
9:30 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:51 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been in an altercation with her boyfriend at their residence on north Willow. An officer arrested the 45-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later furloughed to go to NARMC for evaluation after making suicidal comments.
10:16 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on North Lucille to help with an unknown medical call. Assist completed.
11:26 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend had gone to her residence on North Pine and started a disturbance before leaving southbound in a vehicle. Officers didn’t locate the suspect and the woman said it had been verbal only. She called back about a half hour later to report he had returned to the residence. An officer said it was a dispute over personal property the ex-boyfriend was able to collect before leaving the residence again.
11:52 a.m. – A 37-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
12:09 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking on East Stephenson was trying to pick fights with other people. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was having issues with people at House of Hope.
12:15 p.m. – A 54-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
2:01 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his wife took him to the police station and kicked him out of the vehicle. An officer spoke to both subjects and they agreed to separate.
2:05 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Grandma’s House. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:31 p.m. – A man called to report he went to his ex-wife’s residence to get their children for court-ordered visitation, but she refused to let the children leave with him. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was concerned about the COVID-19 outbreak and her ex-husband’s current wife working in the medical field. The officer advised the complainant to hire a lawyer and take his ex-wife back to court.
3:39 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Heart Homes.
3:45 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report being bitten by an animal on South Ash. A formal complaint was filed.
3:48 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbor was dropped off by an ambulance at his residence on West Ridge, but she hadn’t seen him for about a week. An officer spoke to one of the man’s relatives who said he was back in the hospital.
4 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on South Maple had knocked over a little girl playing outside. Information left for Animal Control.
4:02 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated male subject lying outside an address on Mountain Valley Drive. An officer said the subject couldn’t walk due to extreme intoxication, so he was taken to NARMC for treatment. However, he was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390 later that night and taken to the Boone County Jail for detox.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted homeless male subject at Wash World refusing to leave. An officer issued the man a warning for criminal trespass and advised him of the potential consequences should he return.
5:12 p.m. – An employee at Ozark Mini Storage called to report finding another hole cut in a fence. An officer said the caller had attempted to fix the hole and the crime scene was contaminated, but a supplemental report was filed.
5:16 p.m. – An officer advised he was giving a female subject a ride to the city limits. Assist completed.
5:24 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
5:31 p.m. – An intoxicated driver was reported leaving an address on North Maple. Officers were notified.
5:46 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Maryott. Information left for Animal Control.
5:50 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on South Sycamore. The caller said the subject didn’t show up for work that day. An officer spoke to the woman and said she was fine.
7:17 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a male subject kick in the door of a residence on North Maple. An officer arrested the 36-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery and he was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond.
11:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said the occupants had been arguing about a movie, but they agreed to keep the noise down for the rest of the night.
