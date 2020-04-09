12:33 a.m. – A caller reported someone had dumped a bunch of puppies on North Robinson. She said she would take them to her residence for the night, so the information was left for Animal Control.
1:32 a.m. – A man called to report he was stopped on the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison by a male subject reporting his brother was suicidal, then the subject chased his brother under the bridge. Officers were notified.
1:50 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking beside the Bypass near Taco Bell. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:23 a.m. – A man called to report he thought his vehicle had been stolen overnight. He named a potential suspect, but declined to give an address from where the vehicle was stolen. He went to the HPD that afternoon to fill out a statement form, which was left for the original investigating officer. About 10 that night, a Boone County deputy reported the vehicle had been recovered in Alpena after the arrest of two male subjects, one of whom was the suspect the complainant originally named.
6:43 a.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot in the area of Kitchens Street. An officer spoke to witnesses in the area and one said she thought it was a transformer that exploded.
7:46 a.m. – A caller reported a black bag containing a handgun on the parking lot outside Hampton Inn. An officer took possession of the bag and it was later returned to the owner.
8:30 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD with a check she received in the mail, which she said she thought was a scam. An officer disposed of the check.
9:43 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject causing problems at the store. An officer located the subject outside a nearby business and issued him a criminal trespass warning for Walmart.
9:50 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North.
10:23 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject running at a high rate of speed on North Pine. She said she wanted police to know in case something bad had happened. Officers were notified.
10:44 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject outside an address on Main Street stated he was being chased by some other people, but there was no one else in sight. An officer spoke to the subject and said the report was unfounded.
11:47 a.m. – A man called to report a chainsaw stolen from the bed of his pickup while it was parked on Ridge Park Road. A formal complaint was filed.
12:05 p.m. – A caller reported a man sitting beside West Central was holding his back as if he were hurt. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
12:35 p.m. – A landlord called to report someone tried to break into a residence on West College the previous night. He only asked that the information be noted for future reference.
12:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at South Cherry Street and West South Avenue.
1:44 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of a residence on Cliff Circle.
1:47 p.m. – A man called to report he bought a tractor from another man who then sold it to someone else. An officer explained his options.
1:56 p.m. – A woman called asking for an officer to check on her adult son. She said he was supposed to get off a commercial bus at Kum & Go, but he called her stating he was being followed. An officer spoke to other bus passengers who said a subject matching that description had disembarked a few stops earlier.
2:01 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a two-vehicle wreck she had been involved in about a month earlier. She said the parties exchanged insurance information, but the other part was then claiming more damage than actually occurred. The officer advised her of her options.
2:18 p.m. – A female subject called stating that a laptop computer had been stolen from her residence about a week earlier while she was moving. Then she got a Facebook message stating the laptop had been given to someone else as payment for a debt. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:53 p.m. – An anonymous female subject called to report she saw someone in a motorhome traveling through Harrison and she thought it was illegal due to the coronavirus outbreak. She said he stopped for fuel at a gas station and he told her to leave him alone when she confronted him. Information noted for future reference.
2:46 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Country Mart. Information noted for future reference.
4:25 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject at an address on North Willow. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the area.
6:05 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on West Rush Avenue. An officer said the dog had been put back inside a residence before he arrived, but no one answered the door.
6:13 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found at Splash Car Wash. An officer said the wallet belonged to a female subject from Jasper.
7:21 p.m. – A caller reported two vicious dogs running loose on Watts Street. An officer said the dogs were put back in a pen before he arrived.
8:07 p.m. – A man called to report finding a circular saw in a yard on South Hickory. An officer took possession of the item, but a few minutes later another man called to report it had been stolen. The saw was returned to him and he declined any further charges.
8:24 p.m. – A caller reported a woman screaming on the parking lot outside an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to a male subject at the address and he said the woman had hit him, but he didn’t want to pursue charges.
8:40 p.m. – A woman called to report one of the two keys she had for a safety deposit box had possibly been stolen. She was advised to check with her bank in the morning.
10:21 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a flashlight walking on Brown Street. An officer spoke to the subject, who was just out for a walk.
11:51 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Robinson. An officer advised the disturbance was verbal only, but a 36-year-old man was served with an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery and released with a new court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.