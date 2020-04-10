12:46 a.m. – A caller reported a homeless male subject who had been warned to stay away from Wash World had returned. An officer spoke to the subject and found that he had permission from the property owner to use vending machines at the business anytime.
12:53 a.m. – A man called to report he had given another man two dressers and he was supposed to pay for them at the beginning of the month, but he didn’t. An officer tried to make contact with the other subject, but had no success.
3:19 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman who only screamed her address on Hawthorne Drive, then disconnected. An officer went to the residence and found the woman and her husband had been in a verbal altercation, but the husband was gone at the time.
7:08 a.m. – Multiple callers reported a vehicle left facing the wrong direction in the merge lane at the north interchange. One caller said the driver left walking southbound on Highway 65. An officer located the 55-year-old man and arrested him for DWI, no driver’s license and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,680. He was placed in a holding cell for the time being.
8:14 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD seeking help getting back to Oak Grove. She was referred to the House of Hope.
8:09 a.m. – Texarkana, Arkansas, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $3,170. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was not held for the HPD due to COVID-19 procedures.
9:07 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Wilson due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
9:32 a.m. – An employee at House of Hope reported a van had been taken overnight. An officer found Arkansas State Police had recovered the vehicle the previous night following a car crash. A complaint was filed for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:37 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Johnson Manufacturing after an employee was terminated and became irate. Officers were notified.
9:43 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run-wreck was reported outside Walmart. The owner declined a formal complaint due to minimal damage.
9:45 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Crestwood Drive. Information noted.
9:47 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Shields Drive. Information noted.
9:51 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
10:08 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject dancing in the street around the square. An officer said the subject was just acting his normal self.
10:47 a.m. – A man called to report someone broke into his camper at Ozark Mini Storage and stole some items. A formal complaint was filed.
11:27 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Brentwood Drive. Information noted.
12:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a group of subjects on the Walmart parking lot who had been asked to leave and refused. The individuals did agree to move along.
1:04 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from the Splash Car Wash on Highway 65 North. Information noted for future reference.
1:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had a prescription filled at Walmart, but it blew away when she stepped out of vehicle. She asked the information be noted because she had notified the pharmacy.
1:59 p.m. – A caller reported a runaway juvenile male was possibly at an address on McElroy Drive, but an officer said the boy was gone when he arrived.
2:07 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone broke into his residence on North Rowland and stole some of his girlfriend’s property. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
2:32 p.m. – A woman called to report an unwanted male subject sitting on the porch of her residence on Shorecrest. She called back before an officer arrived and said the subject left the area on foot.
2:43 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possible drug overdose at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said the male subject was taken to NARMC for treatment.
2:44 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around vehicles parked outside Pace Industries on the Bypass. An officer arrested the 22-year-old male for possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication and two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $5,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for detox.
3:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
3:59 p.m. – An employee at Arvest Bank on Highway 65 North reported some subjects who were involved in a parking lot wreck were outside the vehicle, juggling and begging people for money. An officer said the vehicle was towed and the subjects left the area.
4:23 p.m. – A caller reported some children without adult supervision were playing on the roadway in the area of Capps and Highland. An officer said there were no children present when he checked the area.
6:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone broke into his residence on North Willow and stole property. An officer left a statement form for the caller to complete in order to file a formal complaint.
7:37 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a possible drug overdose at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said the male subject was taken to NARMC for treatment.
8:20 p.m. – A man called requesting extra patrol on North Oak after someone tried to break into his vehicle. Officers were notified.
