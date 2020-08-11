12:26 a.m. – A female subject called to report she was being threatened by phone by some subjects who wanted her to meet them to fight. An officer said no one was at the location the caller gave and she was notified.
12:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking some open doors at the old junior high building. He later said two doors were broken, but everything else appeared to be OK.
5:38 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen about five hours earlier in Green Forest. Officers were notified.
8:15 a.m. – A 26-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for theft of property. He was later released after posting $680 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
8:42 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle outside the Ol’ Rockhouse Café. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
9:06 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
9:28 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject standing at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive was flailing her arms around and acting as if she were arguing with someone who wasn’t present. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:11 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
10:24 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a motorcyclist who dropped his phone on the roadway near Walmart Drive. Assist completed.
10:59 a.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on East Argyle due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
11:10 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 52-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:33 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about child custody issues. The officer said the subject was going to email custody papers for him to review.
12:43 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject was at an address on North Robinson even thought he had been served with a no-contact order for the residents. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the area.
12:55 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone used her maiden name and Social Security number to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:30 p.m. – A 33-year-old female inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on fictitious tags, driving on a suspended license and failure to present insurance with bond set at $1,210. She remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:45 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an open window at the old junior high. He also said an RV was parked near the building with a water hose running to it from the property. The RV was towed and officers entered the building to clear it, locating two male subjects, ages 16 and 18, inside. The school district declined to press charges against the subjects, so they were released.
2:21 p.m. – Eureka Springs Police requested officers watch for a 37-year-old woman reported missing. Officers were notified.
2:52 p.m. – A man called to report his vehicle had been sideswiped by a neighbor over the weekend. An officer spoke to both parties and they agreed to work it out with their insurance companies.
4:41 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at an address on North Cherry where a male subject had possibly overdosed. The officer said the man was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
4:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Cornerstone Medical Clinic.
5:12 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject harassing her and threatening to burn her mail before it was forwarded to her new address. An officer spoke to the male subject and told him to leave the complainant alone.
6:35 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a driver hit the mural at the corner of Spring and Rush and caused damage. An officer said the vehicle was no longer in the area at the time, so officers and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for what could be an intoxicated driver.
6:39 p.m. – A woman called to report she had confronted a speeding driver who almost hit her children on North Maple, then they started driving past her residence while yelling and cursing at her. Extra patrol was issued and officers were notified.
7:41 p.m. – A man called to report he had been on Crooked Creek when someone claiming to own the property told him he needed to leave. He was referred to the BCSO because the location where he had been was outside the city.
8:16 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report she and her boyfriend had been in a disturbance at a residence on East Prospect and he got physical with her. An officer said the caller didn’t exhibit any injuries consistent with the alleged incident and the male subject had left the residence.
8:23 p.m. – A caller reported a water leak on Southgate. On-call Water Department personnel were notified.
8:28 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old male subject on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
9:27 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about possible child abuse. She was given the number for the child abuse hotline and referred to Searcy County authorities due to the incident happening in that jurisdiction.
11:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $4,810. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
