1:22 a.m. – A child called reporting her stepfather was beating up her real father. Officers responded and said the mother wanted to pursue charges against her ex-husband, but the stepfather declined a formal complaint.
4:38 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a dog running loose on South Chestnut. Information left for Animal Control.
7:38 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Ridge. Animal Control was notified.
7:59 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
8:03 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Highway 65 South due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
8:10 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious backpack with a surgical glove next to it on South Cherry. An officer said it was a cooler with food inside and the caller agreed to take care of it.
8:43 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Main and Central. It was moved off the roadway.
8:53 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose near Northside Church of Christ. Animal Control was notified.
9:03 a.m. – A woman called to report having a raccoon trapped in her yard. Animal Control was notified.
9:44 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Bogle. Animal Control was notified.
10:26 a.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject threatened him at Casey’s on Highway 65 North. A few minutes later, the wife of the other subject called to report the original caller had threatened her husband. An officer said both subjects would be issued citations to appear in court. That afternoon, the original caller went to the HPD requesting an officer have the store pull video surveillance for him. The officer said he would consult with the business.
10:44 a.m. – An 18-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for theft of property. He was later released after posting $680 cash bond and paying a warrant service fee.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly disoriented male subject wandering around the area of Central Avenue and Oak Street. An officer spoke to the 21-year-old subject, who said he was trying to locate a friend of his wife to get some formula for their baby.
12:01 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on East Stephenson. An officer spoke to the man and said he was just acting like he always does.
12:14 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment benefits. He was referred to the attorney general.
12:26 p.m. – A caller reported a neighbor having too many dogs at a residence. An officer spoke to the owner about the city’s dog ordinance and he agreed to make arrangements to have some of them removed.
12:48 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at a residence on West Newman to help NARMC with a combative elderly patient. The officer said the man agreed to go with EMS.
1:37 p.m. – A female subject called to report she bought a car, then noticed problems with it and the seller was refusing to address them. She was advised it was a civil matter.
2:15 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone used her Social Security number to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
2:15 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of carrying a gun in a vehicle. Information given.
3:33 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child visitation problem. Information noted for future reference.
3:54 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the 37-year-old man driving was fine, but he was issued both a written warning and a citation.
4:14 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Boone County Veterinary Clinic. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:44 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
4:51 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject talking to himself and people who weren’t present at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the man agreed to move along.
5:02 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported two customers had gotten into a disturbance and one pulled a knife on the other. An officer said the subject with the knife was gone when he arrived, but a formal complaint was filed for a disturbance.
5:23 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Smith Drive. Information noted for future reference.
5:56 p.m. – A woman called to report her wallet was lost or stolen while she was at Walmart. The information was noted at the time, but she called back about two hours later to report finding the item.
6:08 p.m. – A man called to report a driver pulled onto the caller’s driveway on Ozark Street as if to avoid the security system, rang the doorbell, then left. An officer said the man declined extra patrol, but did want the information noted for future reference.
7:19 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle on the bridge on West Prospect. Assist completed.
9:32 p.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $10,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a dog that was hit by a motorist on Harrison Hill. He later logged one round discharged to put the dog down.
11:42 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help a deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
