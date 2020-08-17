1:33 a.m. – Independence County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,085. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
7:06 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,165. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges.
9:54 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-girlfriend was possibly being threatened by another female subject at Casey’s on South Main. A state trooper in the area said there were no vehicles matching the description given outside the store.
10:18 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a female subject outside storage units on South Pine. He later said the woman was waiting for her son to unlock a unit, but she was also advised she couldn’t live in the unit.
10:46 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65. An officer stopped the vehicle, but no arrests or citations were noted.
10:59 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spruce. An officer located the animal and took it to the city pound.
2 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject defecating at Highway 65 and Hester Drive. An officer cited the 35-year-old man for disorderly conduct and he was released with a court date. The officer later transported the man to the outskirts of Eureka Springs.
2:06 p.m. – A woman called to report a possibly intoxicated male subject had been harassing her at her residence before leaving in a vehicle. Officers were notified.
4:20 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject went into El Mexico Lindo and made threats. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but extra patrol was issued.
4:32 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Brentwood. An officer said the vehicle belonged to a census worker who would be in the area for a while.
4:44 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject trying to gain entry to her residence on East Gordon. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
5:58 p.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle wreck on Dawson Drive. An officer determined the vehicle slipped out of park and had become high centered on a retaining wall.
6:08 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject suspected of shoplifting would possibly flee the store when confronted, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
6:47 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving Hardee’s. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations to constitute probable cause for a traffic stop.
7:13 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call from a male subject stating there was an unwanted female subject outside his residence on Kitchens Street and he feared there would be a fight if he got out of his vehicle. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was in a good mood and the matter would be handled civilly.
7:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been in a verbal altercation with her significant other at an address on North Cherry. An officer said the parties agreed to separate.
8:51 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
11:13 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject locked himself in the bathroom of a residence on East College with some guns. An officer said the subject agreed to leave the room and was unarmed, but the guns were removed for the night because he was intoxicated.
