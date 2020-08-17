3:15 a.m. – A caller staying at Quality Inn reported being harassed by a state trooper. The call was transferred to State Police Headquarters, but the caller was also given a statement form to complete.
4:20 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested two 19-year-old male subjects for minor in possession of alcohol. They were later released after posting $315 cash bond each.
7:55 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her daughter at a residence on North Pine. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived, but it was determined the woman had already gone to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
8 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking a vehicle parked outside Quality Feed, but he later said the subject was taking pictures of hot air balloons.
8:59 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects camping in the pavilion at Minnie Harris Park. They agreed to pack their belongings and move along.
9:06 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about getting his keys back from his ex-wife. An officer said the caller lived with the ex-wife and she took a vehicle to go to work, so the caller would try to get the keys himself and would call again if he needed help.
10:17 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about inappropriate videos her ex-boyfriend posted online. A formal complaint was filed for sexual misconduct.
12:21 p.m. – A woman called to report there was a snake under her residence on Nancy Street, but she couldn’t tell where it got in. An officer was unable to locate the snake, so she was advised to contact her landlord.
4 p.m. – A caller reported a juvenile riding a scooter on Owl Street was running through stop signs. An officer spoke to the juvenile about obeying traffic signs.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported someone was going to the residence of a person who recently died to collect items before anyone else. Officers were notified and the information was noted for future reference.
5:55 p.m. – Paris Police requested an officer check for a vehicle that was reported stolen there and might be at a residence on North Sycamore. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t present when he checked the area.
7:23 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Olive. Information left for Animal Control.
7:28 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked at Kimes and East Bunn for about 30 minutes. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
7:48 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her husband’s ex-wife got into an argument at a residence on North Chestnut and it had become physical. She said the parties were separated at the time, but were all still on scene. Officers responded and arrested a 36-year-old man on a Eureka Springs Police warrant for failure to appear in court on shoplifting with bond set at $520. He was also served with an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $950, then taken to Green Forest and released to a Eureka Springs officer.
10:18 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Ridgemonte, but an officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
10:37 p.m. – An anonymous caller via 911 reported someone banging on the door of an apartment at Ozark Mountain Inn, then disconnected the call. An officer responded, but said the report was unfounded.
