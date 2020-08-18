12:02 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious 18-wheeler had been parked behind Kum & Go for several hours. An officer said the driver claimed to have permission from an employee on a previous shift to park there, but the caller said that couldn’t be true. The driver agreed to move along.
12:27 a.m. – A man called to report his wife missing. He said she left the previous night, but he wasn’t able to make contact with her by phone. An officer called the woman, who said she was out of town for a funeral. The officer also said the elderly caller was possibly hallucinating, so he was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
1:29 a.m. – A caller reported two juveniles at the skatepark possibly violating the city’s curfew ordinance. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
7:30 a.m. – A caller reported a dog dragging a chain running loose near the hospital. Animal Control was notified.
7:47 a.m. – A caller reported two small dogs running loose on Martin Drive. Animal Control left a note for the owner of the dogs.
8:02 a.m. – A woman called to report her wallet stolen from her residence. An officer said the woman located the wallet while he was on scene, but she also filed a complaint for a lost or stolen license plate.
8:15 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
8:18 a.m. – A caller reported possible animal cruelty. An officer spoke to the owner of the animals about how to work out the issue.
8:33 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
8:40 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly man at an address on Rock Springs Court because he wasn’t answering the phone. An officer said the subject’s vehicle was in the driveway and he could hear a phone ringing, then the original caller reported the man was located.
8:55 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Watts Street. Animal Control was notified.
9:03 a.m. – A male subject called to report a possible scam. An officer advised him of his options.
9:44 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment.
10:13 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
10:25 a.m. – A caller reported two small dogs running loose on Connie Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
10:50 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:13 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Walnut. Animal Control picked up the dog and took it to the city pound.
11:28 a.m. – A woman reported an empty suitcase stolen from a storage unit on Mountain View Drive. An officer said the unit had been unlocked and the woman declined a formal complaint.
12:36 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on North Willow. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but the caller requested the subject be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
12:38 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her 17-year-old son refusing to go home. A few minutes later, the boy called to talk to an officer about his mother trying to report him as a runaway even though he was almost 18. An officer said an on-call DHS worker was notified, but the original caller was arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to arrest and disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,570. She was later released on a signature bond.
1:02 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report two dogs fighting on East Watkins. Animal Control was notified.
1:09 p.m. – A male subject called to report locking his keys in his vehicle outside Main Street Merchandise Outlet. Assist completed.
1:13 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Tobacco World on Industrial Park Road. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
1:28 p.m. – A 27-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance. He was later released after posting $330 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
1:54 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
2:04 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Forest Heights Elementary School due to juveniles trying to enter the building and throwing rocks at video surveillance cameras. Officers were notified.
2:39 p.m. – A caller reported a toddler left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Before an officer arrived, the caller said an adult arrived on scene and everything was fine at the time.
2:47 p.m. – A 41-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for terroristic threats. She was later released after posting $930 professional bond.
2:59 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
3:22 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about some legal issues. The officer referred the caller to her local police where the charges occurred, but he also explained the process for obtaining a no-contact order.
3:47 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a male subject reporting he lost a tool belt, possibly on West Sherman. Information noted in case it was turned in.
4:16 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report two unwanted subjects at an address on North Willow. An officer said one of the subjects agreed to leave the area.
4:27 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
5:50 p.m. – A male subject called to report locking his keys in his vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer responded, but the caller said he had a friend on the way with a spare set of keys.
5:43 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject trying to drive away from Washington Regional Urgent Care after medical treatment. An officer said the subject agreed to get a taxi to get home instead.
6:01 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject at an address on Cottonwood Road because he wouldn’t answer his phone. An officer said the man was fine and adjusting to altered medications.
6:04 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Western Sizzlin.
6:20 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on South Cherry after someone stole a package from the porch of her residence. Officers were notified.
8:25 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject assaulted her at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the caller was able to retrieve her personal belongings and leave, so she declined a formal complaint.
9:43 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 48-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $940 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was released with a new court date due to no local jails being able to hold her.
11:18 p.m. – A caller reported someone pulled a vehicle onto the parking lot outside Harrison Retirement Center and some subjects left on foot. An officer didn’t locate the subjects in the area, but the vehicle was towed.
11:54 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on McElroy Drive after a resident received a threatening message from someone in Branson, Missouri. Officers were notified.
