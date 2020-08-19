2:53 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on East Fick Avenue. Information noted for future reference.
3:17 a.m. – A caller reported someone possibly trying to break in the old junior high. Officers responded and detained two girls for violating the city’s curfew ordinance. Both were later released to parents and officers didn’t locate anyone inside any of the buildings.
9 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Watts Street. Animal Control was notified.
10:04 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from an address in Yellville. Officers were notified.
10:15 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Stephenson. Animal Control was notified.
10:43 a.m. – An employee at NARMC requested an officer help with an unruly female patient. The officer took the woman back to her residence.
10:51 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 65-year-old woman for speeding and DWI. She was later released after posting $1,155 professional bond.
12:34 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle that had been parked outside The Links. Information noted for future reference.
12:41 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at a residence off North Spring Road. The caller said at least one shot was fired and some subjects left in a vehicle northbound. Officers responded and spoke to individuals on the scene, but none of their stories matched and no one wanted to file a formal complaint. A 56-year-old woman was served with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on expired tags and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $940. She was later released with a new court date.
1:32 p.m. – A caller reported someone revving the engine of a vehicle on east Walters. Before an officer arrived, the caller said the noise had ceased.
2:34 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal male subject at The Links. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
2:36 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
2:41 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on Eoff Street. Information noted for future reference.
2:42 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
3:33 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a man and woman harassing her. An officer determined the incidents occurred outside the city limits, so she was referred to the BCSO.
3:48 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 36-year-old man for speeding 12 over, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $3,500, as well as on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,840 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $3,500, as well as a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,465 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:04 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
5:19 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle on Rock Springs Road. He later said the roadway was clear and the driver was waiting for a friend to help.
5:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject harassing him. Information noted for future reference.
5:30 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possibly suicidal/homicidal female subject at an address on South Ash. An officer said EMS was notified and determined the woman was OK at the time.
5:37 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Highway 43 North near Wendy’s. Officers were notified.
6 p.m. – A woman called to report a driver almost hit her children on North Maple, then told her to keep the children out of the street. An officer advised the caller to keep the children off the roadway and the driver to take a different route.
6:45 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his daughter ran away from their residence. As an officer was in the process of filing a formal runaway juvenile report, the girl went to the HPD and was reunited with her family.
7:15 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had been threatened by a friend’s estranged husband. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol at The Links.
8:32 a.m. – A man called to report finding a wallet on North Kimes. An officer said he would contact the owner.
9:21 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at the Maple Church Apartments to help with a possibly suicidal female subject. An officer said the subject declined medical attention and got a ride from a friend to a residence outside the city.
9:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officer watch for a suspicious vehicle. They said a woman called stating she was driving on Highway 7 South and she thought she was being pulled over by police because the vehicle had blue lights in the grill, but the driver got out and exposed himself and left northbound. Officers were notified. Boone County about an hour later advised the male subject had gotten close enough to the caller to grab her and was then bitten by her dog. Information noted for future reference.
10:09 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a woman screaming on Highway 43 North. An officer checked the area, but he later said the sound was possibly a bobcat in the pasture.
