1:47 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the parties and said it had been verbal only.
2:54 a.m. – A caller reported two suspicious male subjects in what appeared to be jail uniforms walking on South Hickory. An officer located two subjects in the area, but they were looking for a cell phone that was lost earlier.
6:42 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject entered her vehicle while it was parked outside an address on South Main. An officer said the subject wasn’t in the area when he checked, but other officers were notified that a criminal trespass warning should be issued to him if located.
8:10 a.m. – An officer went to the Baxter County Jail to transport a 27-year-old male inmate back to the HPD.
9:02 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating the occupant of a residence on Connie Avenue was refusing to let her enter, so she ended up busting a window and cut herself. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but all was fine at the time and the caller would be seeking treatment for the cut.
9:32 a.m. – A 26-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for theft of property. She was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
10:06 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said the aggressor, a male subject, was gone when he arrived on scene and was possibly heading for Valley Springs. About an hour later, another caller reported the subject had returned to the residence. Officers responded and arrested the 33-year-old man for second-degree domestic battery and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $10,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:36 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Highway 65 near Ozark Motors.
11:46 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband missed a counseling appointment and she was concerned because he was mentally ill. An officer responded, but said the 47-year-old man returned home while he was on scene.
11:50 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating her nephew pushed her down at her residence on North Liberty and left in a vehicle. About an hour later, the 35-year-old man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the incident. He was then arrested for third-degree domestic battery and later released after posting $1,710 professional bond.
11:54 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject got into a vehicle with a teenage girl and they left northbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified.
12:03 p.m. – An employee at Frenzy reported a female subject took merchandise from the store. An officer located the subject and issued her a citation for theft of property and a warning for criminal trespass at the store. The officer also served her with a read-only warrant for failure to appear in court on hot checks, shoplifting and criminal trespass. She was later released with new court dates.
12:18 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside First National Bank. It wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
12:59 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. The officer explained his options.
1:40 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
2:01 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Spring Road. Officers responded and arrested a 53-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,730 professional bond.
2:20 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. She was referred to a private attorney because the children in question weren’t hers.
2:28 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects involved in a disturbance in a vehicle southbound on Chestnut. Officers were notified.
3:23 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he didn’t want to harm himself.
4:06 p.m. – A caller reported a juvenile had caused damage to a concession stand at the Equity Bank Sports Complex. An officer spoke to the juvenile and his parents, but he denied the accusation.
4:44 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject crying in front of a residence on North Willow. An officer there had been an argument regarding a phone, but the parties agreed to separate.
6:10 p.m. – A female subject called to report her husband threw a glass at her and hit her on the head. An officer responded, but said there were no visible injuries on the caller.
6:16 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor at The Links yelled at him while he was walking his dog. He was advised nothing criminal had occurred.
6:38 p.m. – A female subject called to report one of her dogs attacked another of her dogs. Information left for Animal Control.
7:40 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious and possibly unstable male subject walking on South Locust. An officer spoke to the subject and logged him in the area.
8:21 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject who said he found a shell casing in front of the Lyric. An officer disposed of the item.
8:25 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter fled the store on foot. An officer didn’t locate the subject in the area, but he said a formal complaint would be filed when more information was available.
8:35 p.m. – A caller reported a pit bull puppy running loose on Speer Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
8:48 p.m. – A caller reported someone with a flashlight inside a condemned residence on South Hickory. An officer didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
9:13 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked on Speer Drive. An officer said the subject had just pulled over to rest.
9:20 p.m. – An off-duty Newton County deputy called to report he was following a vehicle on Highway 7 South that might have been involved in a police pursuit in Carroll County. Officers were notified.
10:06 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject behind Casey’s on South Main might be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer spoke to the 48-year-old man and said he appeared to be fine.
