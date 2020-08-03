6:16 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Valley Springs. Officers were notified.
8:20 a.m. – A 53-year-old man reported a 75-year-old man followed the caller onto the parking lot outside Hardee’s, pointed a gun at him and parked across the parking lot staring at the caller. A formal complaint was filed for terroristic threatening.
9:05 a.m. – A caller reported a break-in at an address on South Ash that occurred the previous night. A formal complaint was filed.
9:27 a.m. – A male subject called to report he allowed a female subject to spend the night at his residence the previous night, but she was refusing to leave. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
11 a.m. – A woman called to report she had locked herself out of her vehicle while on lunch break at her place of employment. Assist complete.
11:18 a.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on Hill Avenue because a neighbor was trying to take the caller’s dogs. Officers were notified.
11:32 a.m. – A caller reported a woman abusing a dog outside an address on Skyline Drive. Information left for Animal Control.
12:53 a.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a male subject who had gone to the hospital for treatment was claiming his caregiver was trying to sell him for $10,000. An officer determined the allegation was false and the subject was just trying to find a way to get home.
2 p.m. – A man called to report receiving a call from a subject claiming to be with Black Lives Matter threatening to blow up his business. Information noted and extra patrol issued.
2:16 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with the trunk lid open had been parked between the hospital and Vine Court Square for about four hours. An officer didn’t locate the owner of the vehicle, so he secured the trunk and notified the property owner of the steps to have the vehicle removed if necessary.
2:34 p.m. – A caller reported the front door of a residence on West South Avenue had been open all day. An officer said the residence appeared to be empty, so he secured the door.
2:36 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject appeared to be sleeping on bags of ice on the porch of Log Cabin Furniture. An officer served the 43-year-old man with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on drinking in public and he agreed to move along.
3:21 p.m. – A caller reported watching a live feed on Facebook that showed Black Lives Matter protestors shooting a flamethrower in town. An officer explained it wasn’t a live feed and the protestors had left for Zinc.
3:52 p.m. – A female subject called to report her dog went missing from the area of McDonald’s on Main Street the previous day. Information left for Animal Control.
4:17 p.m. – A caller reported a child jumping around in a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 North approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
4:50 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on theft of property and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $2,670 professional bond.
6:39 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles messing around with a vacant residence on East Rogers. An officer said the juveniles were gone when he checked the area.
6:53 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Ozark Mountain Inn. The caller was advised it was a civil matter.
6:54 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter was in an abusive relationship and her boyfriend slammed the door of the residence when she tried to get her daughter to leave. An officer said the subjects were separating and the daughter was leaving with the mother.
7:47 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 17-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
8:14 p.m. – A woman called to report her 16-year-old daughter didn’t want to be at her father’s residence and wanted to know her options. An officer said the parties involved resolved the dispute.
8:26 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported leaving the Taco Bell parking lot. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested a 41-year-old woman for DWI and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person with bond set at $1,530. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:31 p.m. – A caller reported someone discharging firework in the Oak Park Trailer Park, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
9:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report people posting slanderous remarks about him on social media. An officer advised the caller of his options.
10:42 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject standing outside an address on Valley View Avenue. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
