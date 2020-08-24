2:52 a.m. – Marion County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,335. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:07 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone entered his residence through a window and stole a backpack containing a laptop and $1,000 in cash. A formal complaint was filed.
7:40 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping in a vehicle parked at Robinwood and Crestwood. An officer said the 54-year-old man agreed to move along.
8:22 a.m. – A caller reported locks cut off several storage units on South Pine Street. An officer told the caller to let the owners know they could file individual complaints if necessary. A male subject called that afternoon to report three tubs of miscellaneous items were stolen from the unit he rented. An officer left a statement form with the caller to complete.
8:40 a.m. – A man called to report a neighbor’s dog bit him. He said the animal was current on vaccinations, but he asked that the information be noted in case it happened again.
8:51 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer check on a patient at an address on Village Inn Road. An officer said the woman was fine and was with a relative at the time.
9:01 a.m. – A caller reported a small boy wearing only a diaper was running into traffic at Walnut and South Main. An officer said the child was returned to the mother, but DHS was also notified to do a home visit.
9:33 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Bower.
9:53 a.m. – An officer out at Boone County Circuit Court arrested a 36-year-old woman on a warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,500. She was released to the court bailiff.
10:20 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject bought an alcoholic drink at Harrison Liquor, went outside and drank it before walking northbound on Country Club Lane. An officer said the 27-year-old man was transported to the Missouri state line at his request.
10:44 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two vehicles at Industrial Park Road and Speer Drive. He later said the subjects were working on one vehicle and they were off the roadway.
11:36 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
11:39 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Rush and Main.
11:44 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle on Harrison Hill. He said someone else arrived on scene with more fuel.
12:10 p.m. – A caller reported the female passenger in a vehicle westbound on Central Avenue was yelling at the male driver to let her out, but he was refusing. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
12:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report two neighbors were harassing her via Facebook and accusing her of trying to hit their children in the street. She was advised to avoid contact with the other subjects.
12:45 p.m. – A 36-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a Carroll County warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. An officer took her to Alpena and released her to a Carroll County deputy.
1:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Children’s Charity Ministry.
2:06 p.m. – A woman called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:22 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Post Office. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:39 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of ALDI.
3:46 p.m. – A caller reported an unsecured child in a vehicle with the driver smoking on North Oak. Officers were notified.
4:23 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD for help installing a child safety seat. Assist completed.
4:20 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
5:14 p.m. – A woman called from Oklahoma stating her 7-year-old son was supposed to be with his father in Harrison, but she had been told the father was in jail. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
5:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
5:56 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on endangering the welfare of a minor, DWI, fictitious tags, no proof of insurance and careless or prohibited driving with bond set at $3,635. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
6:27 p.m. – An officer went to the Taney County (Missouri) Jail to transport two male inmates to the Carroll County Jail for incarceration.
6:44 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on both South Ash and South Maple due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
7 p.m. – A female subject called to report finding a door open from the garage into the house on Quail Avenue. An officer cleared the residence and found no one. The woman was advised to contact the HPD if she discovered anything missing and extra patrol was issued.
8:35 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report she was trying to retrieve a communication device that contained inappropriate messages from her foster daughter. An officer spoke with all parties, including a DHS worker who was going to handle the matter.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject parked a motorcycle next to a vacant house on West Ridge and had been walking around in the area for about three hours. An officer located the subject, who said he was spending the night at a residence on West Ridge. He was also advised to license the motorcycle in Arkansas.
9:18 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer accompany her to retrieve a vehicle that was reportedly stolen a few days earlier, but not reported. She was advised it was a civil matter and police only performed a standby under an order from the court. She later called and said she was having the vehicle towed from the parking lot outside Sutton Apartments. She was advised to contact the BCSO to report the vehicle stolen. An officer on scene arrested a 27-year-old man on a Carroll County warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $805. He was later taken to Alpena and released to a Carroll County deputy.
9:45 p.m. – A man called to report a male subject had been harassing him at an address on Highway 65 North. He said he left for a time, then returned and the male subject followed him. An officer said the 34-year-old man was issued a criminal trespass warning for the location.
11:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report a highly intoxicated male subject was running around Powell Feed. She said hi friends were trying to get him into their vehicle, but he was refusing. An officer said the subject left the scene with a sober driver and there was no sign of damage to the feed store.
11:57 p.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on Richard Street. She was advised to contact her landlord.
