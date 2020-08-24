12:48 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside T’s BBQ. The officer said both subjects were sleeping in the vehicle and the owner denied consent to search it. The 19-year-old female in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. She was later released after posting $980 professional bond.
2:21 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver in a pickup pulling a horse trailer was reported northbound on Highway 65 South entering the city. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was just tired from driving following a rodeo the previous night.
2:32 a.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated subject in a vehicle parked outside Taco Bell. An officer arrested the 21-year-old male subject for public intoxication and on an HPD/BCSO combined warrant for failure to comply with court orders on following too close with accident. He was later released after posting $915 professional bond.
8:58 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a bicycle attached to it on the old junior high parking lot. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
9:07 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Buckets.
9:32 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his stolen debit card being used in Harrison. An officer said the subject also wanted police to know that a white car with Oklahoma tags was in Harrison and the driver stole the caller’s property.
10:54 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his mother at an address on Nancy Street because he hadn’t been able to make contact with her for three days. An officer said the woman said she was fine and declined any medical attention. The original caller was also notified. He called back about an hour later requesting an officer help his mother get back in the house from the front porch. Assist completed.
11:20 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Harness Street.
4:41 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about problems she was having with a wrecker service. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
6:46 p.m. – A caller reported two children left unattended in a vehicle outside ALDI. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
5:22 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found. It was returned to the owner.
7:04 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject calling the electronics department and making vulgar comments. An officer advised the employee to have the caller’s number blocked.
7:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report he and his girlfriend had been walking on Main Street when two other male subjects stopped and threatened to beat him up in front of his girlfriend. Officers were notified.
9:11 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Highway 123. An officer said the subject declined any medical treatment.
9:35 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his mother, but the officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
9:39 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance, was running up and down North Olive Street. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:04 p.m. – A woman called to report one of her foster sons attacked another foster son. An officer said a DHS worker took over the situation.
10:26 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had taken her boyfriend to his ex-girlfriend’s residence at The Links after they got in a fight. She said he called her a few minutes later asking her to pick him up, but she was scared for her safety. She was advised she didn’t have to pick him up and could return to her residence outside Boone County.
10:40 p.m. – A caller reported a subject in the drive-thru at Shaker Beverage had been parked there for some time. An officer said the subject had been scratching off lottery tickets and didn’t seem to be impaired.
10:49 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked on North Highland for some time. An officer said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Boone County so the BCSO was notified.
11:14 p.m. – A man called to report his son was on his way to Harrison from Fayetteville and was possibly going to start an altercation. An officer spoke by phone with the son, who said he was going to get his personal belongings from the driveway of his father’s residence, where the father had put them.
11:42 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on Highway 123 to help with an unresponsive subject. Assist completed.
11:44 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for failure to appear in court on failure to maintain control with bond set at $380. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
