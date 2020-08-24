12:58 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,440. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
1:22 a.m. – A caller reported a shirtless man with a gun walking near T’s BBQ. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
1:10 a.m. – A 15-year-old boy went to the HPD requesting someone call his parents. Assist completed.
7:02 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported a 44-year-old woman was served with a warrant for failure to pay fines on no proof of insurance with bond set at $200. Information passed on to detectives.
7:58 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 37-year-old man with a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of a protection order with bond set at $2,680. He was later released with a new court date.
8:56 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at Bogle and North Lucille. The caller said a man got out of the vehicle and left on foot carrying a backpack. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
9:59 a.m. – Dumas Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:39 a.m. – A female subject called to report her in-laws were harassing her. An officer spoke to all parties involved and told them to leave each other alone.
4:25 p.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding two vehicles stopped in the middle of Union Road. An officer said one of the vehicles was in the ditch outside the city limits and the driver of the other vehicle declined medical attention or a wrecker.
6:24 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle off the roadway on Rock Springs Road. The caller said the male subject driving appeared to be passed out, but drove away when someone approached the vehicle. A few minutes later, another caller reported the driver ran through a fence and hit a tree stump outside a residence on North Spruce. One subject was detained, but no arrests were noted.
6:51 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver in a vehicle with a broken windshield was reported in the drive-thru at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Officers were notified.
6:35 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject who stated her boyfriend beat her up at a residence on North Willow, then left on foot. One officer spoke to the caller, who declined a formal complaint and just wanted the man to not return for a while. Another officer spoke to the man, who said it had been verbal only and he wasn’t going back to the residence.
7:59 p.m. – Arkansas State Police reported a male subject was following a reckless driver southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. The caller then reported the subject turned onto Airport Road and onto Hester Drive. Officers were notified.
8:01 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about another male subject going to his residence with a gun. He declined a formal complaint because the weapon was never pointed at him nor were any threats made, so the information was noted for future reference.
8:23 p.m. – A male subject called to report barking dogs at a residence on North Cherry while the homeowner was gone. An officer responded, citing the owner of the animal for barking dog and the caller for harassment.
9:11 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver with Texas plates was reported southbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
9:40 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 22-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $90. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released with a new court date.
11:07 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding the daughter of a woman who had been taken to the hospital earlier that day was trying to make entry to the woman’s apartment on Cottonwood Road. An officer responded and the daughter requested help unlocking the door because the woman was unresponsive. The officer said the woman was taken to NARMC again.
