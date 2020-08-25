3:27 a.m. – An officer on patrol reported signs of forced entry of a storage unit on South Pine. Dispatch made contact with management of the facility, who said there had been a history of problems with the unit, but she would contact the tenant.
3:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out helping an elderly resident with a trash can on West Rush. Assist completed.
5:54 a.m. – Conway Police requested officers watch for a 43-year-old man who was mentally unstable and high on methamphetamine and possibly heading for Berryville. Officers were notified.
7:38 a.m. – A man called to report his 13-year-old daughter missing. Officers searched for the girl, then a caller reported she was sitting at the corner of Pine and Bower. She was returned to her parents.
8:38 a.m. – A woman called to report her dogs locked her out of her vehicle at Murphy USA. An officer responded, but said one of the dogs ended up rolling down a window.
9:07 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a license plate lost or stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
9:49 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Animal Control was notified.
9:52 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report losing his wallet in the area of the park the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:31 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Industrial Park Road. An officer located the vehicle unoccupied, but the driver was consulted about his actions, which he said he would correct.
11:06 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:31 a.m. – A caller reported seeing a vehicle in Harrison that matched the description of one reportedly driven by a male subject wanted for aggravated assault out of Madison County. An officer stopped the vehicle, but the driver wasn’t the wanted subject.
11:53 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting at the corner of Wolfe and the Bypass holding his head and stating his leg went out on him. An officer said the subject declined medical treatment, but he was transported back to his residence.
12:04 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a woman riding a lawn mower with a toddler in her lap on Highway 65 South. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
12:34 p.m. – A woman called to report her dog was injured, but it was also too big to fit in her car to take it to the veterinarian to be put down. Animal Control was notified and assist completed.
1:26 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Maple due to a woman and her children being harassed by her ex-roommate. Officers were notified.
1:53 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his identity to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
2:20 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his brother, who had hadn’t been in contact with since their mother died three months earlier. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine and would contact his brother.
3:53 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on the Bypass. Animal Control was notified and the dogs were returned to the owner.
3:59 p.m. – A woman called to report losing medications somewhere in town. Information noted in case they were turned in.
4:09 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
4:24 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing a set of keys somewhere in town. Information noted in case they were turned in.
4:38 p.m. – A caller reported a homeless male subject had been staying outside an address on Rock Springs Road. Officers were notified that the subject should be issued a criminal trespass warning if located and extra patrol was issued.
4:43 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her ex-husband trying to violate the order of protection she held against him. An officer spoke to her, but said the matter wasn’t criminal in nature. She called back about an our later to report receiving another phone call from him. She was referred to Carroll County authorities because she lived there.
5:48 p.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43. A formal complaint was filed.
5:55 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old woman for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:14 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
7:18 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Quail Avenue due to vehicle vandalism. Officers were notified.
7:27 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on North Lucille, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
7:38 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about retrieving her personal belongings from a previous residence. She was advised that she was still legally considered a resident, so she could collect her things.
8:28 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject on a ladder looking in the windows of a residence on North Cherry, but an officer said it was the homeowner working on the house.
9:07 p.m. – A caller reported finding a case containing a syringe outside Country Mart. An officer took possession of the item.
9:39 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject carrying a machete walking near Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the man had a knife sheathed on his belt, but he hadn’t threatened anyone with it and everything was fine at the time.
11:40 p.m. – A man called to report a woman had stabbed him. He said he left the location, but he was concerned about her hurting herself. An officer said the 28-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation, but she was also later arrested for second-degree domestic battery with bond set at $5,000 cash only. She was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.