8:51 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
9:13 a.m. – A woman called to report a stray dog had been fighting with her dog, then was lying on her yard and was possibly hurt. Animal Control was notified.
10:25 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a male subject changing the tire on a vehicle beside Capps Road. The caller said the vehicle was on a hill and the subject might get hit. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
11:16 a.m. – A woman called and left a voicemail regarding a dog running loose in her neighborhood, but she didn’t leave an address. Animal Control was notified.
11:23 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about being arrested in Diamond City. He told the officer that he felt the arrest was false, but the BCSO refused to talk to him. He was referred to Diamond City officials.
11:29 a.m. – A male subject left a voicemail regarding a swarm of bees in the area of his residence, but he didn’t leave an address. Animal Control was notified.
11:39 a.m. – A caller reported some storage units had been broken into on Campus Drive. The caller said it didn’t appear anything was missing, but he would contact the owners so they could inventory the units. Extra patrol was also issued.
11:41 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported on Highway 65 near Kum & Go.
11:53 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using her identity. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:35 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly male subject at an address on South Sycamore. An officer said a neighbor reported the man had been taken to NARMC about three days earlier.
12:56 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence outside the city limits. Animal Control was notified.
1:04 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked the wrong way on Burls Way near the Cash Center. An officer advised to caller not to park in that location.
1:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Pippin Wholesale.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle lost a wheel at the intersection of Highways 7 North and 43. An officer said the vehicle was off the roadway awaiting repair.
1:56 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle circling the block on East Bunn. An officer said the driver was a census worker.
3:08 p.m. – A man called to report locking himself out of his vehicle parked outside Walmart and it was still running. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
4:07 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Spruce.
5:49 p.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report a. man hit another man who was in a vehicle parked outside an address on North Willow. An officer responded, but said the report was unfounded.
6:19 p.m. – A caller reported a street sign and a stop sign had been knocked over on South Locust. Information passed on to the Street Department.
6:39 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been sitting in front of Caspian Flowers for about five hours, but an officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported three calves running loose on North Spring Road. An officer put the bovine back in the pasture.
9:17 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report a male subject was possibly tearing up crosses in front of Mary Mother of God Catholic Church. An officer didn’t locate anyone in the area or any damage to church property.
9:19 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
9:24 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 46-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and open container in vehicle. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $595 professional bond.
9:44 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an open window at the old junior high building. He later reported the building was cleared, but some prior damage would be reported to school officials the next day.
