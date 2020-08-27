12:41 a.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot in the area of The Links. An officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
12:56 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject walking on Pine Street near the Youth Center. He later said the man was fine and just out for a walk.
3:17 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a motorcycle. Information noted for future reference.
5:46 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Lead Hill. Officers were notified.
7:23 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on the Bypass passing Share & Care. Officers were notified.
8:01 a.m. – An officer transported a male inmate from the Newton County Jail to Boone County District Court.
8:49 a.m. – A caller reported a subject wrapped in a blanket lying behind Tractor Supply. An officer arrested the 58-year-old woman on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown, but she was later released on a signature bond.
11:08 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Cherry due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
11:20 a.m. – An employee at Informed Choices requested an officer check the business after she found lights left on and bathroom doors locked. Assist complete.
11:28 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a laptop computer stolen from her residence on Highway 65 South. She was referred to the BCSO due to the location being outside the city limits.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Capps Road. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had no intention of harming himself.
11:45 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had hit a utility pole on North Spring Road. An officer said Entergy was notified as well.
11:48 a.m. – A woman called to report someone used her personal information to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
12:36 p.m. – Madison County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery and public intoxication with bond set at $1,800. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
2:28 p.m. – A woman called to report she was being held against her will at Hospice House. An officer said the report was unfounded and the caller’s family was on scene.
3:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of the Chamber of Commerce building.
6:35 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle parked in the drive-thru at First Community Bank and the business was closed. An officer said the vehicle belonged to a custodian who parked under the awning to stay out of the rain.
7:31 p.m. – A man called to report someone was cutting locks off storage units on Campus Avenue. An officer said no one was around the facility when he arrived. He said he also spoke to the caller, who said he hadn’t seen anyone either but thought there might be someone there.
7:41 p.m. – A caller reported someone had a can of gasoline in an apartment on Mountain View Drive and it was creating fumes throughout the complex. An officer tried without success to make contact with the occupant, but he also said he didn’t smell gas in the area.
9:11 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated female subject lying on the porch of a residence on West Ridge. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but he spoke with some people in the area who said they would try to find the woman a place to stay.
