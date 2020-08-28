2:23 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. She was advised of her options, as well as the process to obtain a protection order.
3:36 a.m. – A caller reported suspicious activity on West Bogle, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
6:30 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject harassing her at the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply. An officer said the 48-year-old man agreed to leave the area, but the caller was arrested on a Newton County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. She was taken to Highway 206 and released to a Newton County deputy.
8:09 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a female subject harassing him. He was advised to contact police again if she returned to his residence.
8:40 a.m. – An officer out at Share & Care arrested a 53-year-old man on a warrant for rape and sexual indecency with a child with bond set at $100,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:42 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver southbound on the Bypass at a high rate of speed. Officers were notified.
10:01 a.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler with smoke coming from the trailer southbound on Highway 65 North. A state trooper reported he was following the vehicle and he noted no smoke at the time.
10:52 a.m. – A woman called to report her dog was suffering a seizure disorder and she didn’t have to money to take it to a veterinarian. An officer explained her options.
11:15 a.m. – A woman called to report someone filed for unemployment benefits using her identity. Another woman called a few minutes later with the same complaint. Both were referred to the attorney general.
12:51 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject let the air out of the tires on his vehicle. An officer said the man was really just trying to get the woman in trouble and there was no damage to the vehicle, so the information was noted for future reference.
1:13 p.m. – An employee at Claridge reported someone entered the facility on Highway 65 South the previous night and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property. A formal commercial burglary complaint was filed.
2:26 p.m. – A caller reported a man standing in the street watching her toddler play in the yard on South Ash. She said the subject had left the area, but she was advised to call again if he returned.
3:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Main and Nicholson.
4:22 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband hit her at their residence on South Ash. An officer said the woman declined to fill out a statement form or have photos taken of her injuries, but the 46-year-old man was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 North and Rock Springs Road.
5:44 p.m. – Madison County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $935. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
6:11 p.m. – A woman on North Pine called to report she had a gas/electric stove installed that day and she could smell gas when she turned it on. An officer said firefighters were on scene and everything appeared to be fine at the time.
7:23 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a pickup reported stolen in Eureka Springs. Officers were notified.
11:19 p.m. – A woman called to report she was stuck in the laundry room of an apartment complex on North Spring Road because a large dog wouldn’t let her out. An officer said the woman made it back to her apartment and the owner of the dog put it away.
11:28 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at Hudson’s Supermarket where the smokehouse was on fire. Assist complete.
